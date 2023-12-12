100 Vehicle Vinewood Car Club Garage debuts for GTA+ members

The latest GTA Online update, Chop Shop, has introduced several changes to the online multiplayer. This includes a new customization option for certain cars as well as the Vinewood Car Club Garage for GTA+ members that can store 100 vehicles. This is a huge deal for all the membership holders because the current capacity of the garage is very low.

GTA+ is a subscription-based service in Grand Theft Auto Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that offers various other sweet deals, vehicles, discounts, and clothing that other players don't have access to. This makes it quite popular in the Grand Theft Auto community, and the latest addition is a great initiative.

Rockstar Games announced that they would increase the limit a few days back with the Grand Theft Auto Online Winter update. Now that it is finally here, players with the premium membership can start storing all the expensive vehicles that they own.

Vinewood Club Garage and several other changes that the GTA Online Chop Shop update brought

Not only did Rockstar Games increase the limit of the Vinewood Club Garage to 100 vehicles, but they also implemented several other changes to the game with the Chop Shop update. This includes the addition of new drift race tracks as well as the addition of animals to the free roam mode on PS5.

Rockstar Games also switches the other benefits that the members enjoy each month and offers new free vehicles as well as discounted items. However, players always complained about the small vehicle storage capacity of the Vinewood Club Garage, and, fortunately, this will no longer be an issue.

Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter) also shared that the garage now has five floors, and players can store 20 vehicles per floor. The Chop Shop update has also made managing vehicles in the garage very easy and efficient. You can switch cars from one location to another without having to physically do so.

The latest GTA Online update has also implemented several quality-of-life changes, which will ensure that you spend a better time playing the game. Hopefully, the much-awaited Michael DLC will soon be introduced in the game.

