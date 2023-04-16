5 biggest garages in GTA Online after the Last Dose update, ranked

In Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, players can accumulate an endless fleet of cars and bikes. The primary requirement is to have enough garage space to accommodate them. The game has an assortment of purchasable garages, some of which are stand-alone while others are attached to a property such as nightclubs or apartments. To purchase a garage, players need to visit various in-game websites.

While they can browse the catalog in search of the ideal property, knowing the best ones beforehand saves time. To help players with this, here is a ranked list of the five biggest garages in GTA Online after The Last Dose update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Executive Office and 4 of the enormous garages in GTA Online after The Last Dose update ranked

5) Agency Garage

The GTA Online Agency is a high-end property introduced with The Contract update in December 2021. Purchasing an Agency is mandatory for completing The Contract DLC missions assigned by Franklin Clinton and real-life pop star Dr. Dre.

There are a total of four Agencies available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website, and each has a garage that can hold a maximum of 20 vehicles:

Little Seoul Agency - $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals Agency - $2,145,000

Rockford Hills Agency - $2,415,000

Hawick Agency - $2,830,000

4) Arena War Workshop Garage

With the Arena War update, the Arena War workshop was added to Grand Theft Auto Online on December 11, 2018. Players need to visit the Arenawartv website to buy an Arena War Workshop. While going through with the purchase, players can customize their interiors and install various upgrades.

The base Arena War Workshop costs $995,000, while a wholly customized one costs $4,365,000. An optional vehicle storage upgrade is also available, which increases its garage capacity to 30 vehicles.

3) Nightclub Garage

Nightclubs are one of the best businesses in GTA Online. They are also among the only legal methods to make money in the game. However, each property also consists of a Warehouse that can be used to conduct illegal trades.

While many nightclubs are available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website, all have a garage capacity of 31 vehicles. Here is a list of all the Nightclubs in GTA Online:

Del Perro - $1,645,000

Vespucci Canals - $1,320,000

Strawberry - $1,525,000

LSIA - $1,135,000

Mission Row - $1,440,000

La Mesa - $1,500,000

Cypress Flats - $1,370,000

West Vinewood - $1,700,000

Downtown Vinewood - $1,670,000

Elysian Island - $1,080,000

2) Eclipse Blvd Garage

The Eclipse Blvd Garage is a stand-alone vehicle garage, one of the most recent additions to the game. It was added on February 16, 2023, and can store 50 vehicles. The property is split into five floors, with each housing ten cars. Every floor has dedicated hangout spaces where players can relax alone or with their friends.

The Eclipse Blvd 50-Car garage can be bought for $2,740,000 from the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website. While purchasing it, players can also customize the interior design and accent colors.

1) Executive Office Garage

GTA Online Executive Offices are profitable; each player can own only one. An optional vehicle storage upgrade adds three Office Garages to the property. This increases its garage capacity to 60 vehicles, the biggest in the game.

There are a total of four Executive Offices available on the Dynasty 8 Executive website for varying prices:

Maze Bank West Office and Garage: $1,000,000

Arcadius Business Center Office and Garage: $2,250,000

Lombank West Office and Garage: $3,100,000

Maze Bank Tower Office and Garage: $4,000,000

Owning an Executive Office is also a mandatory requirement for purchasing stand-alone warehouses. They are an excellent tool for making money in GTA Online.

Poll : Do you own any of these garages in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes