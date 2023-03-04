GTA Online Agency passive income guide for beginners in 2023

Agencies have become a hot topic among GTA Online players, thanks to the game's latest weekly update. Rockstar Games has reduced the prices of Agencies and increased the pay rates for jobs associated with the business. While veteran players have had their Agencies for years, beginners are eager to buy theirs during the discounted week.

Most businesses in GTA Online have both active and passive revenue streams. While the Agency is one of the finest businesses to make direct money, its passive money-generating techniques are largely overlooked by players. The game also does not explicitly mention the methods of making money through it, further obscuring it.

This article explains how to earn passive income from the Agency business in GTA Online and increase profits over time.

How to make money from the GTA Online Agency while you’re away and doing other things

Agencies in GTA Online offer three ways to earn money: Security Contracts, VIP Contracts, and Agency Safes. While the former two require active involvement from you, the latter can produce money while you're doing other things in the game. Unfortunately, it is the only source of passive income in the business.

However, it is important to note that, although independent, all three money-making methods are indirectly linked to each other and affect the income generated.

The Agency Safe can be found on the left side of the wall behind the chair at the office. If you enter your office from the front door, it will be on the right side of the wall, just across the table.

Since it is a passive income source, you don’t have to do much to generate profits from it. A newly established Agency Safe will generate $250 per in-game day, which is roughly around 48 real-life minutes. However, GTA Online also gives you the option to increase the minimum amount per in-game day.

The Security Contracts available on the office computer have a direct effect on the Agency Safe. While the base income starts at $250, the minimum amount will be increased by $500 for every five Security Contracts you finish.

You can complete as many contracts as you want to significantly boost your earnings. However, once you've hit $20,000 per in-game day, you won't be able to increase it any further. To reach that amount, you must complete 201 Security Contracts in GTA Online.

While active income sources can earn you a lot of money, the Agency Safe should not be taken as the sole source of income. It is a secondary option that can provide you with petty cash when required. However, you must keep an eye on its holdings to ensure consistent cash flow.

Like other lockers and safes in GTA Online, the Agency Safe has a maximum holding capacity of $250,000. Once you hit the limit, it will stop producing money until you withdraw it.

You can also keep an eye on the $ icon when inside the business to know Safe's status. If it is green, the safe has money in it and has more capacity, and if it is gray, there is no money in the safe. Meanwhile, if it is red, it means the safe has reached its maximum holding capacity.

