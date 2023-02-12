5 fastest hacks to make money in GTA Online (February 2023)

GTA Online is a grind fest that has been going on for years. Rockstar Games provides a variety of ways to earn money in the game, but not all of them are worth the time and effort. While some require longer grinds to produce profits, others do not provide much value compared to the effort.

While heists are the highest-paying jobs in Grand Theft Auto Online, most of them take longer to complete and require more than one player to begin. It frequently compels players to look for other ways to make quick money.

Although the game does not explicitly state the fastest ways to make money, for the benefit of players, this article lists five of them to make the grind easy in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ammu-Nation Contract and 3 other strategies to make some quick cash in GTA Online in 2023

1) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits, also known as Franklin Clinton's assassination missions, are one of the quickest and most profitable ways to make money in GTA Online. Players can earn anywhere from $15,000 to $85,000 with just a few minutes of work.

While the base reward for a successful assassination is $15,000, players can win an additional bonus to increase profits. To win the additional $75,000, Grand Theft Auto Online players must follow the assassination instructions given by Franklin Clinton over the phone.

To earn $85,000, players must complete the entire mission in under 15 minutes. The time limit also includes escaping any wanted levels if you obtain them while on the mission. The missions offer a 1.5x bonus this week, making them the best grinding strategy.

2) Time Trials

Time Trials are short race missions that take place in free roam while other GTA Online players, regular NPCs, and traffic are present. The goal of these missions is to beat the time limit and cross the finish line.

Players can easily earn $100,000 to $250,000 if they avoid all obstacles and reach the finish line on time. The races and their rewards are as follows:

Normal Time Trial -$100,000

RC Time Trial - $100,000

HSW Time Trial - $250,000

3) Ammu-Nation Contract

The Ammu-Nation Contract is one of the best money-making methods added with The Criminal Enterprises update. It enabled the Bunker business to produce excess weapon parts that players can sell to any Ammu-Nation Store in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The Ammu-Nation Contract is an additional source of income from the Bunker business and pays players a guaranteed $50,000 for each successful delivery. While there is always the risk of griefing from other GTA Online players in public lobbies, one should also keep an eye out for enemy NPCs who chase and try to kill you mercilessly.

4) Export Mixed Goods

Similar to the Ammu-Nation Contract, the Export Mixed Goods mission was added with The Criminal Enterprises update and functions in the same way. The Special Cargo Warehouses you own in GTA Online will routinely generate additional mixed goods, which you can deliver to the docks to earn extra money.

The deliveries can be long or short, depending on your warehouse location, and one of three types of enemy NPCs will chase you down in vehicles. However, they are easy to evade or can be killed effortlessly. For each successful delivery, Grand Theft Auto Online will reward you with $50,000.

5) Double and triple money missions

Every week, Rockstar Games increases the payout for certain missions in GTA Online and offers double, triple, or even quadruple money bonuses. Players who want to make the most money from the game should definitely take part in these missions to receive increased rewards.

This week, the Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode and Shotgun Wedding Deathmatch missions are offering a triple-money bonus. Grinding players must seize the opportunity before it goes away.

