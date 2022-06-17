Franklin in GTA Online: Age, relationships, and more

Characters are the backbone of any GTA game, as, without them, the stories of the games would not work. Due to this, Rockstar Games has painstakingly created characters that are not only well written but are also very memorable.

The perfect example of this is GTA 5's very own Franklin, who is not only one of the best-written characters in the game but also a fan favorite. Moreover, players can play as Franklin and see him as a separate character with his own goals and ideas and are especially exposed to his hustler mentality, making him strangely relatable.

However, there are still many things about Franklin that players might not be aware of. This article will help those players by providing all the important information about Franklin to help them understand him better.

Everything players need to know about Franklin Clinton in GTA 5

How old is Franklin?

There is no detailed information about when Franklin was exactly born except for the year, which is 1988. This would make Franklin about 24 or 25 years old in GTA 5. Franklin also recently appeared in The Contract DLC for GTA Online, which takes place after 11 years after the main storyline of GTA 5, making him around 34 or 35 years old.

Franklin in GTA 5

Franklin was born in Los Santos and has spent his whole life there. At an early age, he became a gangbanger and joined The Families with his best buddy Lamar Davis, committing numerous minor crimes for a living.

Franklin's narrative revolves around his desire for greater success and fortune, which he gets when he meets Michael, who becomes a mentor figure to him and recruits him in all of his robberies and other illegal acts, resulting in Franklin's eventual success and wealth.

He also befriends Trevor, the third protagonist, who, while not as close to him as Michael, serves as a mentor to him.

Franklin in GTA Online

Franklin got away from the Union Depository theft with between $9 million and $42 million after the events of GTA 5. He went on to become a reputable businessman through investments and other means.

Despite saying goodbye to Franklin the day before her wedding to Jayden after GTA 5's story, Tanisha's relationship with Jayden dissolved, and she reconnected with Franklin, which eventually led to marriage.

So Tanisha married Franklin and moved in with him at 3671 Whispymound Drive to start a family. The house is currently ornamented with children's toys, a slide in the garden, and an ornate front wall sign stating "The Clintons" as of December 2021. Their children have already begun school at this point.

Personality of Franklin

Franklin is depicted in the game as ambitious, potentially to an unhealthy degree, and willing to take on new illicit endeavors. He's also calm, knowledgeable, and sensible.

Franklin is a guy who advises Michael about life, even though he's being mentored by Michael in crime. In contrast to their own father-son connections (Franklin's father abandoned him before his birth, while Michael's relationship with Jimmy soured years before), this aids in the development of the two's father-son bond.

Franklin is far more composed than Michael, who has a quick fuse, and Trevor is a violent psychopath. This calm demeanor is frequently demonstrated during missions as he maintains his composure while completing the work at hand and when he is compelled to serve as a mediator between Michael and Trevor during an altercation. This proves that Franklin is the heart and the moral compass of GTA 5's story.

Relationships

Michael De Santa - After meeting Michael and working with him on a job, the two men developed a father-son connection. Franklin regarded Michael as a person with more professional expertise and a true criminal who could teach him about the life of crime since he had never truly had a family of his own.

Trevor Philips - Franklin's initial meeting with Trevor was far from ideal as he was wary of the new recruit and even mocked him and Michael for their father-son bond. Eventually, he put his faith in Michael's assessment of Franklin, and the two were able to get along. Unlike Michael, he did not try to get Franklin into trouble.

Lamar Davis - Franklin's connection with Lamar is tumultuous since Lamar is seen as a witty but dangerous madman and one of the major persons keeping Franklin from pursuing a criminal career. Despite this, Franklin regards him as his best buddy and refers to him as such several times during the story.

Simeon Yetarian - Simeon is an Armenian luxury automobile dealer who hides his repo activities behind the business. Franklin works for him as a repo man. Simeon's connection with Franklin appears to be strained since he appears to ignore many of Franklin's demands.

Tanisha Jackson - Franklin's ex-girlfriend, Tanisha, broke up with him due to his illegal lifestyle. Despite his increased fortune over Lamar, Franklin changed nothing in Tanisha's eyes as he made his money via violence and illicit ways. Despite their breakup, she still cares for him and Lamar, and she has urged him to save his friend from death. She also became his wife, which was later revealed in GTA Online.

Qualities and skills

Franklin is the youngest of the three protagonists, and he is capable of performing difficult jobs that neither Michael nor Trevor are capable of, as well as possessing physical capabilities that neither Michael nor Trevor have.

He is a skilled driver behind the wheel of any automobile as he was a repossession agent. Also, he is frequently depicted as a proficient gunner throughout the game.

Franklin's Special Ability allows him to travel back in time while driving, which helps him improve his driving skills. He can only use his particular skill when driving a four-wheeled vehicle or a motorcycle. When triggered, it enables him to take turns at full speed and avoid potential collisions.

