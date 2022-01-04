How to do Franklin missions in GTA Online The Contract

With The Contract DLC in GTA Online, Rockstar has brought Franklin Clinton back after almost eight years of waiting. He is the owner of F. Clinton and Partner, a company in which the player becomes a partner after purchasing a suitable building.

Franklin offers a variety of unique assassination missions called Payphone Hits, from the Agency building. Franklin is the sole provider of these missions, which are discussed in greater depth in this article. GTA Online players will also learn how to begin these missions by reading on.

GTA Online The Contract: A guide on how to get access to Franklin's missions, the Payphone Hits

To access Franklin's Payphone Hits missions, the first and most obvious step that players must take is to buy an Agency building. These are found in various locations across Los Santos and the price varies between $2 and $3 million.

Here are the locations of all the Agency buildings and their prices:

Little Seoul - $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals - $2,145,000

Rockford Canals - $2,415,000

Hawick - $2,830,000

None of these offer any added benefit whatsoever, and players are free to choose any of them. As such, it is recommended that players buy the cheapest building (Little Seoul).

Once purchased, players can start The Contract DLC storyline and access all the relevant missions from it. Players need to complete at least 3 Security Contracts before they can play Franklin's Payphone Hits in GTA Online. These are much like Lester's assassination missions from GTA 5.

"You have unlocked Payphone Hits. Answer ringing payphones for missions to assassinate a range of targets to earn cash and RP. Execute the bonus assassination method to earn additional cash." — in-game description.

However, instead of Lester providing the missions to Franklin, it is Franklin who provides the missions to the player. He also doesn't meet the player face-to-face as Lester met Franklin in Story Mode. The missions are started by going to payphones and picking them up, hence the name.

Players can also call Franklin instead of manually visiting the payphone locations. There are a total of eight different Payphone Hits provided by him, and here's the list:

Payphone Hits: The CEO

Payphone Hits: The Cofounder

Payphone Hits: The Judge

Payphone Hits: The Popstar

Payphone Hits: The Entrepreneur

Payphone Hits: The Trolls (multiple targets)

(multiple targets) Payphone Hits: The Dealers (multiple targets; two players needed)

(multiple targets; two players needed) Payphone Hits: The Hitmen (multiple targets; two players needed)

Also Read Article Continues below

Players will get a total of up to $85,000 per Payphone Hit in GTA Online. This requires them to eliminate the target ($15,000) in the specified way ($70,000).

Edited by R. Elahi