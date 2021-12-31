GTA Online offers bonus rewards for Security Contracts and Payphone Hits

Franklin Clinton has a few jobs for GTA Online players, and Rockstar is going to make it worth their while.

The streets of Los Santos have a lot of dirty work that needs to be done. Ever since The Contract update, players have been very busy with their Agencies. Whether it's Security Contracts or Payphone Hits, they tend to pay very well. GTA Online is about to make it even better with bonus rewards.

Rockstar will provide a 50% bonus if players complete a Security Contract or Payphone Hit. Players can also receive bonus cash rewards, which can rack up a lot of money. The holidays may be over for GTA Online, but the festive spirit is still there. Players should act fast if they want that extra cash.

Security Contracts and Payphone Hits will have extra rewards in GTA Online

This week in #GTAOnline, you can enjoy all the jobs your Agency has to offer, as there's 1.5x bonuses on all Payphone Hits and Security Contracts, making it so you can earn more than 100k per Payphone Hit (+ bonus objective)! You can also enjoy 2x on Special Cargo and VIP Work!

GTA Online players should definitely try out the Security Contracts and Payphone Hits for this week. There is a lot of money to be made here, so it shouldn't be taken lightly. Here is what players should know about this weekly event.

How to get started

GTA Online players will first need to buy themselves an Agency. There are four in total, which can be purchased on the Dynasty 8 website. However, each of them costs more than $2,000,000.

Security Contracts can be accessed through the office computer. As the above tweet suggests, these missions are very similar to Cops and Crooks. GTA Online players will have to perform a wide range of tasks, such as gang termination and asset protection.

Meanwhile, Payphone Hits will become available after the third Security Contract. Franklin will call from a random payphone, where he will give instructions on a particular hit. Clients may offer bonuses if certain objectives are met. For example, they may want a target eliminated in a specific manner.

Players will earn 1.5x the usual rewards

GTA Online currently offers a 50% bonus in both Security Contracts and Payphone Hits. Players should expect a larger increase in both their cash and reputation points. These deadly assignments go a long way to making players richer.

Before they know it, they can start using their earnings on various upgrades. The Agency offers a good selection, such as the Armory and Vehicle Workshop. Now is a great time to do Security Contracts and Payphone Hits.

Complete a Payphone Hit to receive $200k

This is where real cash starts flowing in GTA Online. Anytime a player completes a Payphone Hit, they will be given a bonus of $200,000. For context, that's half the amount of money needed to buy a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Many players can use it for their select vehicles, such as the Buffalo STX.

According to Rockstar, the money should be sent to the player's bank account. After a Payphone Hit is completed, the transaction will take about 72 hours. $200,000 is a good bonus by GTA Online standards, especially since it adds up.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

