GTA Online: All you need to know about Cops 'n' Crooks Heist Missions

The concept of Cops ‘n’ Crooks heist missions has been making its round on the internet.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of the rumours regarding the next heist update.

Cops 'n' Crooks heist missions leaked. Image: YouTube.

More than a week ago, GTA fans were left heartbroken once again when no news of GTA 6 was revealed during the PS5 Reveal Event. Since fans have to wait indefinitely for news of GTA 6, the regular updates of GTA Online give them peace.

One of the most awaited Heist update in GTA Online is rumoured to release in July 2020. Rockstar Games has not revealed any date as of now while the people are getting restless. While many players are wondering what the theme of the mission could possibly be, the concept of Cops ‘n’ Crooks has been making its round on the internet.

Cops 'n' Crooks mode in GTA Online

According to the Yahoo! Small Business, a well known tipster named DomisLive claimed that he had some inside information regarding GTA missions. He claimed to have information of more than 30 to 40 DLC missions which have not even released till now.

Another YouTuber named Typical Gamer, who has over 9 million subscribers on his channel also talked about the Cops ‘n’ Crooks game mode in a video.

Cops 'n' Crooks Heist missions

Yahoo! Small Business also stated that a leaked screenshot has revealed the complete list of Cops ‘n’ Crooks missions. The missions are rumoured to be:

· Prison Van Rescue

Advertisement

· Drop off Hooker

· Funeral

· Territory Takeover

· Fight Gangmate

· Cop Territory

· Ornate Bank Heist

· FIB Grab

The screenshot not only mentions the missions, but also reveals important information regarding them. All the necessary details like the objectives of the heists and the minimum numbers of players that can part in the event have also been revealed.

It is also being said that these missions in GTA Online would not involve any robots. You can choose to play the role of ‘Cops’ or ‘Crooks’ but you have to be mentally prepared to face the wrath of opponents who are humans and not AI robots.