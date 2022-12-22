Why should players get a bunker in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update?

Rockstar Games is still drip-feeding many new random events and content for GTA Online, thanks to the mostly positive response they've received from the community with Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

However, it's now time for GTA Online players to start utilizing all of these new updates and begin grinding for money in the game so that they'll have enough cash for the Festive Surprise at the end of this month.

The bunker business is currently the most profitable business in GTA Online. It's the best way to earn a passive income in the game, and with the new events, players can expect to get bonus rewards as well.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Bunker is getting a new random event with a reward for GTA Online players

floorball @Fluuffball Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline Upcoming Merryweather Convoy Event. Steal the truck and deliver it to your bunker to gain supplies. Alternatively if you don't own a bunker you'll be tasked to deliver the supplies to an Ammu-Nation for a monetary reward. #GTAOnline https://t.co/jcLqQhHFi8

Recently, popular GTA Online data miner @Fluuffball revealed that Rockstar Games is going to add a new Merryweather Convoy Event, in which players will be tasked with stealing a particular truck and delivering it to their bunker to gain supplies.

This random event even works for players who are not running a bunker business, as they'll be tasked with delivering the truck to an Ammu-Nation store for a direct monetary reward.

This leak clearly reveals that Rockstar Games plans to focus on the bunker business, so this is the perfect time for players to at least start using the bunker to earn money.

Other advantages of having a bunker in GTA Online

The bunker not only gives players great sell and supply missions to complete that are quick and profitable, but it also provides a space for keeping the Mobile Operation Center (MOC) and an entire gun range for testing out weapons. With the help of a specific type of research that can only be done with the bunker, players will also get new customization options.

When it comes to earning money with this business, Grand Theft Auto Online players have created detailed money-making guides that players can look into if they want to maximize their income.

Furthermore, once players start earning a decent amount of money, they won't even need to do the supplies missions since they can easily buy supplies from within their bunker.

This means that their stock will rise in price without them even moving from their bunker's location. When it comes to the sell missions, these generally provide players with armored vehicles and amazing weapons that allow them to eliminate enemies in entertaining and satisfying ways. Thus, players should definitely get into this business.

Grand Theft Auto Online veterans have been using the bunker since its introduction. It has always provided a secure source of passive income in the game and has even transformed thousands of players into millionaires over the years. New players who are yet to begin running a bunker business in the game should seriously consider doing so soon.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes