How to get the Merryweather Canis Mesa in GTA Online?

One of the many ways by which GTA Online keeps players on the proverbial wheel is by providing a whole range of appealing vehicles and weapons.

The number of cars of all shapes and sizes in GTA Online is absolutely astounding, and no other game of its kind even comes close to matching that scale.

Because taste is so subjective and differs from person-to-person, there needs to be a huge variety in order to cater to everyone's tastes. While some prefer the sleek, European sports aesthetic, others might enjoy the militaristic, gruff, and utility-focused power of an off-roader SUV.

The Canis Mesa is one of the more appealing military off-roaders in GTA Online, and acquiring one takes a little bit of craftiness.

Getting the Merryweather Canis Mesa in GTA Online

The Merryweather variant of the Canis Mesa is perhaps one of the best-looking militaristic style vehicles in GTA Online. If the player chooses, they can acquire one by dropping big bucks in the Warstock Cache and Carry for as long as they wish.

However, for the frugal, GTA Online offers a far cheaper method to get the Merryweather Canis Mesa. But keep in mind that this method will procure the Canis Mesa for only that particular session, and the player won't be able to store it beyond that session.

Advertisement

Follow these steps to get a Merryweather Canis Mesa:

Call Merryweather services on an enemy player (Using the phone and dialing Merryweather on the contacts). Have the player kill the mercenaries that arrive in the Canis Mesa Steal the car for yourself Drive away

The player will likely lose the car should they die in the session. The Merryweather Canis Mesa is available for $87,000 in Warstock Cache and Carry, but this method costs only $7500 to procure it, albeit for a limited duration.