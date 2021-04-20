Contrary to common presumptions, generating multiple streams of income in GTA Online is not hard.

Making money has always been an integral part of GTA Online. If players didn't have to shell out a sizeable chunk of money for everything they bought, the game would have been incredibly easy and boring. Over the years, GTA Online has racked up a good deal of content for players, and each mission and side hustle offers decent cash-outs - if not huge.

This article highlights all the businesses featured in GTA Online and the property requirements of each.

List of every business available to players in GTA Online and properties required

#5 MC Businesses

To start an MC Business in GTA Online, players will need to buy a clubhouse, which can cost anywhere from $200,000 to $495,000.

There are five MC Businesses in total:

Document Forgery Office (650,000 - $1,235,000) Weed Farm ($715,000 - $1,358,500) Counterfeit Cash Factory ($845,000 - $1,605,000) Methamphetamine Lab ($910,000 - $1,729,000) Cocaine Lockup ($975,000 - $1,852,500)

If the player owns all five MC businesses in GTA Online with complete upgrades, they will be able to churn out a whooping $120,000 every hour, which is not too shabby for something that doesn't require constant grinding.

#4 Special Cargo Warehouse

To purchase a Special Cargo Warehouse, the player will need to register as CEO and invest in a CEO office.

There are three types of Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online:

Small warehouses ($250,000 - $400,000) - can host 16 crates at a time Medium Warehouses ($880,000 - $1,017,000) - can host 42 crates at a time Large warehouses ($1,900,000 - $3,500,000) - can host 111 crates at a time

Small and medium level warehouses are generally not recommended because they can be attacked by NPCs. Large Warehouses offer better security and are more reliable.

Here's how much profit players can accumulate with a large warehouse:

Selling 1 crate at a time can generate $1,998,000 Selling 2 crates at a time can generate 1,776,000 Selling 3 crates at a time can generate $1,544,000

That said, the import/export business in GTA Online is not only highly profitable, it's also quite fun to operate.

#3 Vehicle Cargo Warehouse

Vehicle Cargo Warehouse works similarly to the special cargo warehouse in GTA Online. The player will first need to invest in a CEO office before they can purchase a vehicle warehouse. Unlike the special cargo warehouse, the vehicle warehouse cannot be raided by NPCs or other players. It's also considered to be more profitable than the former.

A standard-range vehicle can net the player a total of $30,000 in GTA Online. A mid-range vehicle can make $50,000, and a top-range vehicle can net the player a staggering $80,000.

#2 Fully upgraded farmhouse bunker

Bunkers became instant fan-favourites on GTA Online because they pretty much run in the background with little to no supervision on the part of the player.

To keep the bunker up and running, however, the player will have to restock supplies every 2.5 hours. This will generate a profit of $52,000 every hour.

What's more, the Bunker features a special utility vehicle called the MOC, which is unarguably one of the most useful vehicles featured in GTA Online. Players can purchase an underground bunker from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

#1 The Nightclub

Nightclub is perhaps the most lucrative business in GTA Online, and one that requires quite a bit of investment as well as expertise. Though it is geared towards a passive form of income, the Nightclub can't operate to its full extent if the player doesn't own the following businesses in GTA Online:

Cargo and shipments correspond with hangar or crate warehouses. Organic produce corresponds with weed farms. To sport goods, the player will need a bunker. For South American imports, the player will need a cocaine lockup. Pharmaceutical research corresponds with a meth lab. For printing and copying, the player will need a forgery office. Cash creation corresponds with generating counterfeit currency.