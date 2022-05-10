Everything to know about Time Trials in GTA Online

When it comes to GTA Online, there are many areas where Rockstar Games can improve, but one area where they have excelled is diversity. Players might spend hours playing GTA Online and yet not see everything the game has to offer.

An incredibly undervalued and amusing activity of GTA Online is the Time Trials that were added to the game as part of the Freemode Events Update, which is exclusively available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

If players have never heard of Time Trials in GTA Online, this article will act as a guide for them.

Time Trials in GTA Online

Players in GTA Online should check their map as the purple clock symbol signifies Time Trials, and they should mark those spots and use a GPS route to get there. It should be noted that the races will alternate each week.

A purple corona will appear when players get to their chosen location, and they must bring a car to the purple corona and drive into it. The game will ask players to push a certain button to start the race.

Some GTA Online vehicles will not be allowed to participate in Time Trials as any vehicle that can fly, weaponized or special. This is done to discourage rapid shortcuts, which would be insanely simple with cars like the Deluxo. It would undoubtedly detract from the challenge's appeal.

How to play Time Trails in GTA Online

Time Trials are short races from one location to another. The objective is to beat the par time, which will earn players money and RP.

The start location will be highlighted by a purple corona, which will appear on the map as a purple stopwatch symbol. There are no checkpoints, so players can go wherever they choose to get to the final line.

Other players can witness the person racing in the freemode session because the race is live and one-man only. Players are moved to passive mode to avoid distractions from others.

If players make a mistake or run out of time, they can resume the race by pressing F (PC), Y (Xbox One), or Triangle (PlayStation 4). After that, they will be put at the purple corona, with the opportunity to restart the race.

Rewards

Time Trials are a unique activity that changes every week (real-time) in GTA Online. It becomes inaccessible when players beat the par time, but it reappears after a while.

Any subsequent attempts to beat the par time will only get players the consolation prize ($1,000-$4,000). Usually, after beating the par time, players can easily win $100,000.

List of Time Trail courses with their par time

Del Perro Pier - From the Del Perro Pier to the Land Act Dam (1:43.200) Observatory - From the Galileo Observatory to the McKenzie Airfield (2:04.400) Great Ocean Highway - From a car park in Rockford Hills to Hookies (2:04.900) Mount Gordo - From the beginning of the Mount Gordo trail to the peak of Mount Gordo (0:46.300) End to End - From the south-east corner of Terminal to Procopio Promenade, Paleto Bay (4:09.500) Fort Zancudo - From the Fort Zancudo Approach Road to the top of Vinewood Hills near the Vinewood Sign (1:44.000) Storm Drain - From the south to the north of the Los Santos Storm Drain (0:38.500) Up Chiliad - From the Paleto Forest Sawmill to the top of Mount Chiliad (1:10.100) Sawmill - From the Paleto Forest Sawmill to Davis Quartz (2:15.000) Cypress Flats - From Cypress Flats to the RON Alternates Wind Farm (2:07.200) Up-n-Atom - From Procopio Beach to North Chumash. (1:41.300) Maze Bank Arena - From the Maze Bank Arena to the Sisyphus Theater (1:17.800) Tongva Valley - From Tongva Drive to Dorset Drive, Richman (0:58.800) Coast to Coast - From the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness to Cape Catfish (2:29.400) Casino - From the Vinewood Casino/The Diamond Casino & Resort to Lake Vinewood Estates (1:00.000) Route 68 - From Larry's RV Sales, Route 68, to the RON gas station near Lago Zancudo (1:19.000) LSIA - From the top of a multistorey car park in Los Santos International Airport to the White Water Activity Center, Tongva Valley (1:43.400) Calafia Way - From the junction between Joshua Road and Calafia Road, Grand Senora Desert, to North Calafia Way near Grapeseed (1:24.200) Vinewood Bowl - From the Vinewood Bowl to the Sonar Collections Dock, Paleto Cove (2:58.800) Power Station - From the Palmer-Taylor Power Station to Nikola Place, Mirror Park (1:26.600) Raton Canyon - From Hookies to Calafia Road (1:16.600) Down Chiliad - Down Mount Chiliad in the eastern direction (0:54.200) Elysian Island - From Elysian Island to Palomino Highlands (1:40.000) Galileo Park - From the Vinewood Sign in Galileo Park to the Kortz Center (2:05.000) Stab City - From Stab City to West Vinewood (2:00.000) Vinewood Hills - From near the Vinewood Sign to Chumash (2:35.000) Grove Street - From Grove Street to Rockford Hills (1:20.000) LSIA II - From LSIA to the Galileo Observatory (2:24.000) Pillbox Hill - From the Los Santos County Coroner Office to the Hill Valley Cemetery (2:16.000) Elysian Island II - From Elysian Island to the Del Perro Pier (1:50.000) Lake Vinewood Estates - From Lake Vinewood Estates to Fort Zancudo (1:26.000) El Burro Heights - From the Murrieta Oil Field to the Galileo Observatory (2:10.000)

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

