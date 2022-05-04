GTA Online is a game that sees several gamers battle it out to become the kingpin of the city. This often leads to players crossing each other's paths. Some in-game events also encourage a lot of PvP interactions like Business Battles. The game also houses griefers on almost every server. Such players enter the game just to kill other players and create a nuisance.

Beginners find it relatively tough to survive early on. Although the game doesn't penalize players for dying, it is an inconvenience. However, there is a way beginners can avoid unnecessary fights and survive, which the article aims to explain.

How to enable and disable passive mode in GTA Online

GTA Online allows gamers to use the 'Interaction Menu' in-game. This can be accessed by holding the back/select button on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, respectively. PC gamers can hold down the 'M' key to bring it up. This menu allows gamers to do a lot of things like set way points, change outfits, eat snacks, etc. It also lets players enter 'Passive Mode.'

Passive Mode in GTA Online allows players to become intangible to others in a way. It costs $100 to enable it each time. Once enabled, other gamers will not be able to shoot, punch, or run over the player. Similarly, players in Passive Mode will also not be able to harm other players.

Players can also enable Passive Mode by visiting the Pause Menu in GTA Online. To do that, players need to:

Go to the Pause Menu

Navigate to the Online Tab

Navigate to the Options menu under the Online Tab

Select Passive Mode.

Disabling Passive Mode is also quite simple. Players can do so by following the same steps. It takes about ten seconds to disable the Passive Mode. Once disabled, there is a five-minute cooldown before players can use it again. This system is in place so that griefers do not abuse the option. Quite a few players try to pop in and out of Passive Mode to kill others.

However, games like GTA Online have multiple workarounds for everything. That includes Passive Mode as well. More often than not, beginners will find the passive mode working against them. Griefers have perfected the timing and use this mode to escape after killing players. These types of players are also called KD Warriors.

However, there are quite a few ways in which players can exact revenge. The most popular and easiest way to kill these players is via cars. Players need to drive the car straight at the player in passive mode and jump out at the last second. This will render the car as normal and it will run them over. A more fun variation of this is when players use aircrafts. The LSPD can also be used to one's advantage, but it is highly situational.

Passive Mode was brought in to stop griefers, but it ended up helping them. If beginners really do not want to fight and prefer peace, switching lobbies is a great option too.

