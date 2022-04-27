5 ways for beginners to make money in GTA Online

Beginners desperately need money to enjoy GTA Online. Fortunately for them, several ways allow them to make a ton of cash and don't require too much investment.

Some of these methods include one-time bonuses, so they won't be farmable (or as farmable as they used to be). Ideally, GTA Online players will get enough money to buy a Kosatka and start The Cayo Perico Heist.

Each run in that heist can get a player approximately $1M or more solo. Once GTA Online players unlock The Cayo Perico Heist, they're practically set to enjoy the game from that point onward.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Five ways for new players to make easy money in GTA Online

5) Take advantage of Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming membership costs real-life money if the player didn't get a membership for free from another source (Image via Prime Gaming)

GTA Online offers frequent bonuses via Prime Gaming. Anybody who already has an Amazon Prime account is eligible for this bonus at no extra cost. Go to the Prime Gaming website and look up GTA Online to find the relevant offer.

The current offer is $100,000 per week. It's not much on its own, but that money adds up in a few months, and it's straightforward. Remember to follow the instructions on Prime Gaming's website to get the cash.

4) Farm easy Contact Missions

Pier Pressure is an easy mission to farm for money (Image via Rockstar Games)

Don't go to Gerald or other NPCs in the overworld for missions, for they might give you a hard task. Instead, do the following:

Pause the game. Head to Online. Select Quick Join. Select Play Job. Select Rockstar Created. Select Missions.

Generally, missions with a high rating tend to be easy to farm. Something like Blow Up is excruciatingly easy to do, as is something like Pier Pressure. One can also bookmark these jobs to access them easier in GTA Online.

3) 50 headshots with the Double-Action Revolver

New players can get the Double-Action Revolver quickly when they first play GTA Online. Complete the treasure hunt sent via phone to get this weapon, which shouldn't take long. Once a player receives this handgun, they will unlock a challenge where they need to get 50 headshots.

Completing that challenge will give them a flat $250,000 bonus. It's much easier than one would think, especially if they do a mission like Pier Pressure, where they can fight against civilians without the threat of a Wanted Level.

Use the Quick Join feature in the pause menu to select a job and go to missions to find Pier Pressure.

2) Flight school

1) Take advantage of the business obtained via Career Builder

Career Builder saves beginners a lot of money (Image via Rockstar Games)

New PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will have access to Career Builder, which gives them a massive headstart into the world of GTA Online. They're given free access to one of four possible businesses, each with its own advantages.

One constant that remains the same throughout all four is that they each offer a good way for players to make money. Take something like the Nightclub, for example. It can give beginners up to $50,000 passively, and that money adds up over time.

Other businesses require more active engagement from the player, but the amount of money one can get from them is fantastic in the game's early stages.

