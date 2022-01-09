How to complete the Double-Action Revolver Headshot Challenge in GTA Online

GTA fans love completing the weapons challenges that are available on GTA Online. From taking part in shooting range challenges to finding the Double-Action Revolver from Red Dead Redemption, there is plenty to entertain GTA's gun fanatics.

The Double-Action Revolver Headshot Challenge in GTA Online is simple enough. The challenge requires gamers to obtain 50 headshots using this new weapon to earn a reward of $250,000.

This article hopes to aid players in completing the Double-Action Revolver headshot challenge on GTA Online.

GTA Online: Top ways to finish the Double-Action Revolver Headshot Challenge

The first way that many players will choose to complete this challenge is the easiest. By simply picking on random NPCs in the streets around Los Santos, players can gather 50 headshots in a relatively short time. There is nothing stopping players from doing this unless they reach a high wanted level.

To make this option even simpler, some players may choose to visit a densely populated area in the city. The Diamond Casino, the walk of fame in Vinewood, and Los Santos International Airport are popular NPC gathering spots.

Another easy way to get 50 headshots plus some extra cash is by robbing stores and holding up inside. By looting the store and killing the clerk, gamers should earn a 2 or 3-star wanted level.

With a stream of police officers coming in, players have plenty of heads to choose from, and the challenge will be over very quickly. In this way, having a high wanted level in GTA Online helps complete this challenge.

The next least utilized option makes the most sense to many GTA Online gamers. By starting a 'Survival Mode' challenge with many attacking enemies, the players will easily complete the 50 Headshot Challenge with the Double-Action Revolver in five to ten minutes.

Complete the double-Action Revolver Headshot Challenge any way that you want

There is no right or wrong way to complete this 50-headshot challenge in GTA Online. There are, however, some popular methods. Finishing this challenge will earn the player $250,000 in the game, and it will also unlock the weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2 for gun-slinging adventures to come.

It is widely known that Rockstar created some links between the Red Dead games and the GTA franchise. Many players expect further cross-overs between the games in the future.

