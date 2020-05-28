GTA Online. Image: Forbes

If you are a GTA Online player, you must be aware of the Survival matches by now. However, If you are not, here is all you need to know.

Also Read: GTA 5: How to fly helicopter on a PC

The Survival feature in GTA Online

You can unlock the Survival feature in GTA Online after reaching Level 15. You can find the Survivals on the map marked with a cross on a blue shield. You can play a match in this game and take a maximum of three people along with you. Each survival event's duration is approximately around 30 minutes.

Survive the Survival matches. Image: VG247.com

Your team has to protect your location from the non-playable characters. Each Survival match in GTA Online will have 10 waves of attack. Your objective will be to survive it till the end. If you die before, you have the option to spectate your opponent. If all the members of your team die before the 10 waves are complete, then the Survival match gets over.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: Best claw setup settings and layout

You get paid in accordance to the wave you have reached. If you have survived successfully at the end of the 10 waves, then you get $30000 and an Unnatural Selection trophy.

Be sure to take a note of the proper zone you are supposed to play in. Compromising the zone for a good fighting position can get you disqualified from the match.

When there will be only one non-playable character left to defeat, you will be notified and you can collect pick-ups. At the end of each wave, you and your team mates will have 20 seconds to prepare for the next match.

Advertisement

The non-playable character will become stronger with every wave and you will have the chance to equip yourself with health kits and body armour at the beginning of every wave and you’ll get it in the same spawn locations.

Survival matches

Here is the list of Survivals in GTA Online you can try out:

Boneyard

Del Perro Pier Survival

Industrial Plant

Legion Square Survival

Maze Bank Survival

Processed

Railyard Survival

Sandy Survival

Sawmill Plant Survival

Farmhouse Survival

Forest Survival

Grove Street Survival

Meth Lab Survival

Nuclear Silo Survival

Stab City Survival

Zancudo Survival

Also Read: How to change character in GTA 5 PC