How to find Red Dead Revolver in GTA Online

GTA Online players can take part in a treasure hunt that will earn them the Double-Action Revolver from Red Dead 2. An exclusive version of this gun is also unlocked in Red Dead Redemption 2 for any Rockstar Games fan who plays it.

As if each standalone game was not already done so well by the developer, they have gone an extra step by crossing over elements of their most popular titles.

GTA Online has never had such an exciting treasure hunt

As well as unlocking the Double-Action Revolver for GTA Online and Red Dead 2, gamers will be rewarded with RP and a total of $250,000. Below is an explanation of how to obtain this gun in the game.

A few minutes after joining a GTA Online lobby, players will receive an email from vanderlinde@eyefind.com. Red Dead fans might recognize this as the antagonist's name from the first Red Dead Redemption game.

This email tells users to search the area shown in the attached image to find their first treasure hunt clue. This first image is of one of 20 random locations in the game.

Upon arrival and searching whichever site the email has specified, individuals will find their first clue. It is a note letting them know that the treasure they seek has been moved.

The mysterious message on a rock (Image via Sportskeeda)

After reading this message, GTA Online players are prompted to "investigate all clues to find the treasure".

Where are the three clues in the treasure hunt?

GTA Online users will notice that three question-marked areas have been highlighted on their map. After further investigation, they will find their first real clue.

There are three clues to find before gamers can claim their prize, which can be located in any order that they prefer.

A bloody shovel discarded in Sandy Shores (Image via Sportskeeda)

A bloody shovel next to an armchair and radio reveals that something suspicious has happened in Sandy Shores. GTA Online players must then travel to the second highlighted area in search of the next clue.

Another site where users find a curious clue is Grapeseed, under a tree. Not far to the north of Sandy Shores is a farm with three silos next to the road. The tree where gamers find the next clue is located right there.

An empty revolver case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The third and final clue that GTA Online players will find after the shovel and the revolver case is a bit more morbid. They must travel to Tongva Hills in search of this last piece of the puzzle.

When GTA Online gamers arrive, they must search for the small cave nestled in the hillside. Once they find this cave, they can enter it and discover the final clue before tracking down their new gun.

The final clue is a dead body in the cave. It looks like the shovel might have been used to kill this person. Now that all three clues have been collected, the players can go and claim their treasure.

A treasure chest icon will appear in one of several random locations on the map, indicating where to find the Double-Action Revolver.

A treasure icon appears on map (Image via Sportskeeda)

When gamers arrive at this area, they discover the gun in a box that looks as though it is about to be buried. The dead bodies on the floor show signs of a struggle and that nobody got out alive.

Also Read Article Continues below

GTA Online users can now claim the Double-Action Revolver and reap the rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer