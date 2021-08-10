5 things Red Dead Redemption does better than the GTA games

Red Dead Redemption and GTA have been two of the most iconic franchises from the house of Rockstar Games.

While both the series have their similarities, an emulation of life as an outlaw in the Wild West and the modern cities, they offer two very different gameplay experiences to the player.

On the one hand, the allowed anarchy of GTA hits home with many fans, while on the other, the vastly detailed open-world set in the age of outlaws in the Wild West is something many fans prefer more.

Being two of Rockstar Games' crown jewels, a comparison between the two franchises is inevitable. While both have their merits, the community believes that there are certain things one has done better than the other.

Here are five ways in which Red Dead Redemption is better than GTA.

5 things Red Dead Redemption did better than the GTA franchise

Storyline

Although Red Dead Redemption features many significant characters, each with their own story and personal demons, it never feels dissociated from the player. The storyline is a captivating one, in terms of tragedy and emotions as well as its theme. Red Dead Redemption follows a story that hits hard.

Although none of the Grand Theft Auto storylines are particularly bad, with GTA 4 and San Andreas being two of the best ones, the treatment of the story during the gameplay kind of dissociates the players from actualizing the emotions present in the events of the game.

The characters

GTA has had some of the most iconic characters in gaming over the years, from CJ and Big Smoke all the way to Trevor from GTA 5. There can be little doubt about the fact that even some of the lesser known characters in the games are also extremely well-written.

However, Red Dead Redemption beats GTA in this aspect by just a slight margin. Red Dead Redemption manages to do justice to every character, major or minor, in terms of personality, subplot, character arc, and unique traits. This can be said about characters like Dutch and John as well as minor ones like Lenny and Kieran.

Dialogues

Although the dialogues in the GTA series do the job of conveying to the players what is going down in the story, it certainly does not contain many memorable instances. Quoting GTA has more to do with the nostalgia rather than the quality of the script.

However, Red Dead Redemption is rife with memorable quotes and dialogues, and perhaps it is because of the setting, but the dialogues sound almost poetic.

Graphics

Now, this might be a slightly unfair comparison, given that GTA is older than the Red Dead Redemption franchise. However, it is certainly true that the graphics of Red Dead Redemption are extremely well-defined and depict a much more realistic world to the players.

The life in Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption often comes across as a more sluggish experience when compared to GTA. There are horse rides that take players almost fifteen to twenty minutes to finish, which can be quite a bore.

However, Rockstar Games included an incredible amount of interesting details throughout the world to make the players feel like at home. Pushing the limits of realism in video games, RDR contains details like random events and attacks, the beautiful scenery, creepy and inexplicable sights, and even animal activity.

