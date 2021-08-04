5 striking similarities between Red Dead Redemption and GTA games

GTA and Red Dead Redemption have no doubt been two of the most successful franchises from the house of Rockstar Games. Both series feature a vast and detailed open world where players emulate their lives as outlaws.

In a sense, both the titles belong to the same genre and follow the same format, just set in different time periods. Many in the community have even tried to establish that the two games belong to the same shared universe.

Players can find a book named "Red Dead", written by one J. Marston in GTA 5. It would not be surprising if it turns out that this is a memoir by Jack Marston, the iconic Red Dead Redemption 2 character.

Although this is debatable, there is no doubt that Red Dead Redemption and the GTA titles have a lot in common.

Five striking similarities between GTA and Red Dead Redemption

1) Vast and detailed open world

This is a major selling point for both the GTA and the Red Dead Redemption franchise. The vast open world featuring intricate details is what draws players to these iconic titles.

The interactive world, complete with realistic NPCs whose interactions have consequences and affect the storyline, makes the two franchises unputdownable and endlessly entertaining.

2) 'That gangsta life'

Both GTA and RDR feature outlaws at the center of their stories, and RDR sort of follows the same format as GTA does. Players start off small and then hustle their way to gaining a roster of weapons, fighting hordes of enemies.

3) The map

While GTA 5 features the largest map in the franchise, other maps from the GTA series do not fall behind in terms of the incredible detail they feature. Similarly, the maps in the Red Dead Redemption games feature incredibly in-depth detailing that makes it easier for players to navigate and keep track of their activities.

4) Side missions

GTA 5 changed the side missions by labeling them as 'Strangers and Freaks'. Basically, players encounter various characters throughout the game who offer them missions that do not contribute to the flow of the main story.

Having said that, the format of the side missions has remained the same and are quite similar to that of Red Dead Redemption.

5) Online counterpart

The online counterparts of both GTA and Red Dead Redemption are popular for the same reason. Players can hop in on interesting heists and missions with their friends by forming a gang or a crew, letting them have a more interactive experience in the world of these iconic games.

However, for some reason, GTA Online rose to massive popularity whereas Red Dead Online got some pretty adverse reviews from the community. Although quite flawed in certain aspects, RDR Online still delivers a rather enjoyable experience.

Edited by Sabine Algur