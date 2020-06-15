GTA 5: All Treasure Hunt Locations

GTA: Online added a Treasure Hunt in the Doomsday Heist update, which is a nice teaser for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The player must look for clues in 20 locations and find the treasure that unlocks great rewards.

(Image Credits: GTA series videos, YouTube)

GTA: Online is one of the most successful online multiplayer games of all time. While the GTA games are not known for any one particular genre of gaming in the highest level, the sheer variety of gameplay genres in GTA: Online makes it a great experience.

The game has several racing modes, shooter deathmatches and even plane and jet ski races. The incredible variety of game modes, therefore, make GTA: Online a must-play for game enthusiasts.

Treasure Hunt in GTA: Online

Treasure Hunt in GTA: Online

GTA: Online continues to evolve with the addition of several contemporary updates that bring new content to the game. The Doomsday Heist update is one of the many additions that provided new elements to the game and it was positively received by a large section of fans.

The update added a 'Treasure Hunt' to the game which served as a teaser for the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2. The Treasure Hunt would net the player a sizeable cash reward as well as a Double Action Revolver, that they could also use in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The player will need to join a session in GTA: Online and will receive a mail from vanderlinde@eyefind.com. Fans of the Red Dead Redemption franchise will recognise the name of Dutch Van Der Linde in the email as he was the antagonist from the first game.

The images attached below will show you 20 possible locations filled with clues regarding the treasure. Here are all the 20 locations from the Treasure Hunt.

Advertisement

Location 1

Location 1 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 2

Location 2 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 3

Location 3 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 4

Location 4 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 5

Location 5(Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 6

Location 6 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 7

Location 7 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 8

Location 8 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 9

Location 9 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 10

Location 10 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 11

Location 11 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 12

Location 12 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 13

Location 13 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 14

Location 14 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 15

Location 15 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 16

Location 16 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 17

Location 17 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 18

Location 18 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 19

Location 19 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)

Location 20

Location 20 (Image Source: gameskinny.com)