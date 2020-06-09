Which is the best Facility to buy in GTA 5?

One of the most exciting additions to GTA: Online came in the form of the Doomsday Heists.

In order to play the Doomsday Heist, players needed to acquire a Facility that would serve as the base of operations for the heist.

Facilities can be bought from Maze Bank Foreclosures in GTA: Online.

GTA: Online is one of, if not the most expansive online experiences in recent memory. Rockstar Games keeps adding enough to the game periodically to keep the players engaged.

One of the most popular additions to the game was 'The Doomsday Heist'. It is a heist that players like to play the most after the Diamond Casino Heist.

But, players need to buy a 'Facility', an underground Bunker essentially, that would serve as the base of operations for The Doomsday Heist in GTA: Online.

Heists are some of the best missions the game has to offer. Executing a Heist along with friends with perfection is a real joy. The significant payouts at the completion of a Heist make it a favourite of the player base.

Best Facility to Buy in GTA: Online

There are a total of 9 Facilities in GTA: Online that players can buy. Keep in mind, if you play GTA: Online with friends, not all of you need to have a Facility to play the Doomsday Heist.

The 9 facilities range from $1,250,000 to $2,950,000, they are:

Paleto Bay Facility - $1,250,000

Mount Gordo Facility - $1,465,000

Lago Zancudo Facility - $1,670,000

RON Alternates Wind Farm Facility - $1,855,000

Zancudo River Facility - $2,100,000

Route 68 Facility - $2,312,500

Grand Senora Desert Facility - $2,525,000

Sandy Shores Facility - $2,740,000

Land Act Reservoir Facility - $2,950,000

All Facilities offer the same amount of benefits and rewards; the only deciding factor in what makes any facility more valuable is how close they are to the main roads.

Apart from that, all facilities have the same customization options and the corresponding optional styles. Therefore, it does not matter much which facility you acquire, the cheapest or the most expensive, the benefits would be just the same.

