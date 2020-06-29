Where is the treasure in GTA Online?

The Treasure Hunt in GTA Online served as the teaser for the then-upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2.

The treasure includes the Double-Action Revolver that the player can also use in Red Dead Online.

(picture credits: Typical Gamer, youtube)

GTA: Online carries over a lot of elements of the single-player campaign of GTA V, and is one of the most unique and rewarding online experiences in gaming.

The game offers plenty of activities for the player, and not just in the various game modes on 'Jobs,' but also in Freemode as well. The location remains much of the same from Los Santos in the single-player campaign, but the game adds several new collectibles for the players to find.

Treasure Hunt is one of the activities that you can engage in GTA Online, and the game will reward you with several useful items upon completion. The Treasure Hunt involves collecting three clues from over 20 locations that are picked at random.

These three clues can be collected in any order, and will eventually point to the final Treasure location on the map.

Rewards for Treasure Hunt in GTA Online

The Double-Action Revolver is part of the Treasure

The Treasure Hunt was added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist update and served as an excellent teaser for the then-upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2.

Players who have played the first game will instantly recognize the familiar email that starts the Treasure Hunt. The player is sent an email by "vanderlinde@eyefind.com."

Dutch Van Der Linde, the charismatic villain from the first game, is one of the most iconic characters of Red Dead Redemption. The Treasure Hunt rewards include:

Double-Action Revolver

$5,000 Per Clue

Once the player finds the Treasure that is marked by Boles Overland Stage Co. Opening, the player will receive these rewards. In addition to just GTA Online, players will also be able to use the Double-Action Revolver in Red Dead Online as well.

