GTA Online guide: How new players can choose specific jobs

Not all jobs are worth doing in GTA Online; there are some that are far more advisable to do with others not being worth the hassle. However, a new player might not know how to pick which jobs to do.

If they go to somebody like Gerald, they might get a random mission that might be more difficult than they'd like.

They could wait until they finish the mission (successfully or in failure), and then they could pick one of six other activities, but that's not the most efficient way, either. Fortunately, there is one easy way to pick whichever job the player wants to do in GTA Online, with no real drawback.

How new players can choose the jobs they want to do in GTA Online

How the Quick Join option looks like in the pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a simple step-by-step guide to picking a specific activity (and not relying on an NPC's random selection):

Pause the game. Go to Online. Go to Quick Join and select it. Select Play Job. The player can select any of these options. However, Rockstar Created is the one with the Contact Missions that GTA Online players might want to select. The player can now pick any of the relevant modes that they're interested in.

An example of a player selecting Pier Pressure in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything will be in alphabetical order. Once the player finds what they want to do, they just have to select it and confirm that it's the activity that they want to do.

Note: Bookmarking jobs (the relevant prompt will appear on the bottom right of the screen) will allow players to access the missions they like more efficiently than usual.

Why new players should consider doing this

Accept this confirmation to continue (Image via Rockstar Games)

Missions done through this method can receive weekly bonuses (such as triple GTA$ and RP). Hence, there is no intrinsic downside to choosing a mission through this method rather than randomly being assigned one by any of the NPCs. Here are some other notable advantages:

Specific missions might have advantages over other options (such as Pier Pressure being a terrific option for training Strength)

It allows new players to farm missions that are easy for them

This method can be done anywhere on the map

It's handy for accessing good jobs that are bookmarked

The last point can apply to something like Peter Griffin AFK on a PlayStation console, potentially allowing players to reap GTA$ and RP in an AFK manner. Even veteran GTA Online players can take advantage of this method, although they will have better options like The Cayo Perico Heist by then.

