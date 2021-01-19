5 best sports and activities to enjoy with friends in GTA Online

One of the best things about GTA Online is that it allows you to have a blast with friends and fellow GTA lovers.

GTA Online features a lot more than a couple of deadly heists and gut-wrenching quests for solo players.

Being able to steal cars and turn people into an ugly mass of blood and bone with friends is a whole different GTA-geared high that every player needs to experience.

This article lists 5 of the best sports and activities that players can enjoy with fellow gamers.

5 best activities that GTA Online players can enjoy with friends in the game

#5 Dogfights

Dogfights involve a couple of players and a cool fighter jet in GTA Online (Image via AIR FORCE F16, YouTube)

This is a wonderful activity for anyone who finds fighter jets or aviation fascinating. Knocking people over while flirting with clouds is never a shabby idea.

Without having to head into a proper Adversary Mode, players can just hop into their jets and duel their friends in a battle of attrition and skill. While admittedly, there will be no respawn as players will then have to recover their jets, therefore, make sure one's aircrafts are insured.

Advertisement

Reckless abandon and excess is exactly what GTA Online is made for and nothing quite exemplifies that as a couple of players going at it in the air in their expensive jets, just make sure no griefer catches whiff of that action.

#4 Golf

Golf is one of the most popular sports GTA Online (Image via Forgotten Caesar, YouTube)

In GTA Online, golf is one of the most popular sports that a player can enjoy with friends.

What makes golf in GTA Online such an amazing sport is the crisp quality of the graphics and the robust textures of the field. This makes GTA Online is a truly amazing game for golf lovers and novice beginners alike.

#3 Impromptu Races

Advertisement

Impromptu races are a great way for GTA Online players to test and hone their driving skills (Image via gta5-mods)

Nothing surpasses the thrill and suspense of impromptu competitions. Impromptu Races are rather underrated in GTA Online, mostly because people haven't discovered the all-consuming adrenaline-rush they often come with.

These races are also a great way for players to test and hone their driving skills. What makes impromptu races so amazing is that players are not bound by the system.

An impromptu race can be held in a crowded marketplace or a silent and sleeping village. The choice is entirely up to the players.

#2 Hiking

Hiking is both a soothing and enthralling activity to enjoy with friends in GTA Online (Image via Nar Band, YouTube)

Just like in real life, hiking is one of the most popular activities in GTA Online.

The beauty of this activity is that the player can challenge people to complete the mission within a time limit. This is also where the player can make use of those fancy off-road vehicles to climb through the narrow pathways and winding valleys of the mountain. It is both a soothing and enthralling activity to enjoy with friends.

#1 Tennis

Advertisement

It's been a while since Rockstar Games have dipped their toe back in the sports genre but GTA 5 and Online have a pretty competent Tennis mini-game.

While admittedly it is a little rudimentary, players will be hard-pressed to find better mini-games and activities in any other predominantly action games. It is great to unwind and get away from all the missile barrages and gunfire of the streets for a queit game of Tennis.

That is, until a friend breaks their controller after losing consecutive games.