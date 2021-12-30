3 best GTA Online Contact Missions

Contact Missions in GTA Online are a beginner's best friend. They allow players to level up faster and also boost their stats by playing them. Players need to make sure that they stay at least 15 minutes during each of the missions. These Contact Missions can be found under the Rockstar Created Jobs menu.

This article lists three of the best Contact Missions that players can grind to get more GTA$ and RP as well as to boost their stats.

Some of the best Contact Missions that pay well in GTA Online

3) Pier Pressure - $10,000 to $15,000

Pier Pressure is one of the first Contact Missions that players will unlock in GTA Online. It is provided by Gerald when players reach level 6 in the game. It's the perfect mission for players to grind their stats in.

Under the pier in Del Perro, The Lost and the Vagos will be having a drug deal. Gerald is interested in a package of meth, so players should go to the meeting and obtain it.

Once all of the Vagos and Lost members in the meeting have been eliminated, the player in possession of the items must simply transport them to Gerald's residence.

2) Rooftop Rumble - $18,000 to $22,500

Rooftop Rumble is a Contact Mission provided to GTA Online players by Martin Madrazo. It is unlocked when players reach level 75 in the game, and it can be undertaken by one to four players.

Martin wants the player to grab some documents that are being exchanged between FIB agents and members of The Professionals. The meet will take place at a parking lot in Mission Row, near the junction of Adam's Apple Boulevard and Little Bighorn Avenue.

1) Trash Talks - up to $50,000

Trash Talk is a bit difficult to unlock as it requires players to reach level 81. It is also the last unlockable Contact Mission in GTA Online. Martin Madrazo gives players the task of destroying four garbage trucks belonging to a rival crew across the city.

Five parked trucks need to be destroyed, and these will be guarded by a number of well-armed opponents. After destroying all of the vehicles and killing all of the gang members, players must track down the crew boss, who is escaping on foot. He is unarmed, and the mission is over once he is eliminated.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu