5 ways to counter griefers in GTA Online in 2022

One of the most annoying things that can happen to a GTA Online player is to join a server with a griefer in it. GTA Online servers, unfortunately, are usually full of them.

For the uninformed, a griefer in GTA Online is a player that goes out of their way to annoy other players by halting their progression or keeps trolling them for no apparent reason.

There are community guidelines and rules regarding this type of behavior on GTA Online servers, but they have virtually zero effect on actually stopping griefers. This article will try to provide players with five tactics that they can use to deal with the griefers in GTA Online.

5 tactics players can use to deal with griefers in GTA Online in 2022

1) Use Passive mode

The most common reason why griefers are adamant about annoying players is to get a reaction out of them. It is considered a success if players die or get mad and begin to fight them.

But there is a mode that many new GTA Online players don't even know exists called the Passive mode, which when activated makes the player immortal.Thus, players can let the griefers do their thing till they get bored and move on.

Passive mode does have its limitations as players also cannot kill other players when this mode is activated, but it is still something they can do to counter griefers.

2) Equip Up-n-Atomizer

Most griefers use Mk II oppressors in GTA Online to troll players. One of the best ways to combat them is by using Up-n-Atomizer, a gun that shoots laser beams that can push griefers out of their Oppressors.

This way, it's not only easier to eliminate those players but it is also a very embarrassing thing that can happen to griefers. Because of this, a lot of griefers leave players alone who carry an Up-n-Atomizer as they don't like to constantly fall off their Oppressors.

3) Use Heavy Sniper

Heavy sniper is one of the strongest weapons in GTA Online that players can purchase from Ammu-Nation for a price of $9,500. This gun features armor-piercing rounds that deal with heavy damage, and it also possesses a laser scope by default. It can also be further modified with different upgrades.

Most of the time, griefers try to attack players from a long distance so that there is less chance for them to get hit back, but this weapon can easily eliminate them or even their vehicles from far away.

The player just needs to focus properly and try to make an accurate shot. This weapon can kill players in one shot, and because of this, it is one of the best ways to discourage any griefer from messing with players in the game.

4) Use Sticky Bombs

Sometimes to teach a griefer a lesson, players need to get creative. This is where sticky bombs become very useful. With the help of sticky bombs, players can create a variety of traps to lure in griefers.

One popular methods is to just wait for the griefer to get close. The very moment that they fall for this trap and come close, players can activate the bombs and see them getting blown away. This method can be a little self-destructive, but it is also a very effective way to troll the griefers back. Overall, it is a good way to outsmart them and show who is more skilled at the game.

Players can also place sticky bombs at various places on the map just as a precaution for griefers. The second they see a griefer who is annoying them, they can easily lure them into the place where the sticky bombs are.

Most of the time, this method works as griefers are more focused on creating problems rather than being aware of their surroundings.

5) Change session

It is wrong to assume that changing sessions in GTA Online and finding a new one is a sign that griefers have won the battle. This is not true at all because sometimes players have more important things that need to be done.

Griefers, in the end, are people who have nothing productive to do and just want people to attack them so that they get an excuse to annoy them. Sometimes, the best way to deal with them is by leaving and finding a new session or even creating a private session where players can have peace of mind and play the game carefree.

Griefers are probably never going to go away, so it is better not to indulge them and the best way players can do this is by leaving them alone. This method might seem cowardly, but it can have a psychological effect on griefer's mind as it will emphasize what they do is not welcome in the community.

These were some of the ways players can use to deal with greifer in GTA Online in 2022.

