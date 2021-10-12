How to disable passive mode in GTA Online: A step-by-step guide

In GTA Online, players often find a griefer who is trying to eliminate them during a mission. Due to such incidents, Rockstar Games implemented passive mode in the game. Once players are in this mode, they can't interact with others. To undo this feature, one needs to disable the passive mode.

Many end up changing their session if a griefer keeps pestering them, which gets annoying. Having a passive mode in the game lets players interact with almost everything in GTA Online except another user.

How to disable passive mode in GTA Online

If a player wants to activate passive mode, they can do so by going to the interaction menu and selecting the last option. Once in passive mode, no one can eliminate them. The player is visible on the map but as a transparent figure stating their passive status.

When in passive mode, they can't deal or receive damage from others. However, this mode will result in players missing out on many events in GTA Online. For example, to play business battles, they need to disable passive mode.

Here are the steps that players need to take to deactivate this mode:

When in passive mode, players need to open the interaction menu. The next step is to scroll to the bottom of the menu to find the disable passive mode option. The last step is to select deactivate passive mode. Wait for the 30 second timer to end and players will successfully exit passive mode.

If a player wants to enter passive mode again, they need to wait for five minutes. During those five minutes, they must avoid getting into a weaponized vehicle or deal any damage to an online player. Attacking NPCs is okay, but clashing with another player will reset the five minute timer.

