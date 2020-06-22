GTA Online: Mission Types in Business Battles

Business Battles require GTA Online players to steal different types of cargo for their Nightclub Warehouse.

There are various Mission Types in Business Battles that you can choose from.

Business Battles in GTA Online (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The Business Battles are the latest attraction in GTA Online and appear to replace both Dead Drop and Moving Target after they were removed in The After Hours update.

Business Battles will require you to steal cargo for your Nightclub Warehouse. You will compete with other players in GTA Online and will, therefore, require proper gear as a defensive measure. Significantly different from the Special Cargo mission, this event will require you to steal and deliver goods, weapons and drugs from one place to another.

There are many mission types for this event in GTA Online, which can be picked at random. You can earn cash and RPs by completing the missions.

Mission Types in GTA Online Business Battles

Here are the Business Battles mission types in GTA Online:

#1 Showroom

Steal the vehicle and deliver it to the Nightclub (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

In this mission, you will need to steal a vehicle from Premium Deluxe Motorsport. However, you must ensure that the vehicle is laden with Business Battle Cargo. You will have to defend yourself from many players and deliver the cargo to the garage of the Nightclub.

#2 Assassination

As the name suggests, you will have to assassinate a number of people before you can get your hands on the cargo in this mission. Six targets will appear on the map and you will be required to kill them for the location of the duffel bag cargo to be revealed to you.

#3 Car Meet

In this mission, you have to head over to an active car meet and steal either a Hermes, a Sabre Turbo Custom or a Dominator GTX.

#4 Pick-Up

This mission involves picking up a duffel bag with enemies guarding it. You have to choose from the following locations in GTA Online to pick up the duffel bag:

1. Los Santos International Airport

2. Raven Slaughterhouse

3. Kortz Center

4. Fort Zancudo

#5 Vehicle Export

Deliver the cargo to the Nightclub garage (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

In this mission, you have to stop a truck that carries a cargo vehicle and obtain the vehicle by using explosives. After securing the cargo vehicle, you will have to deliver it to the Nightclub garage.

#6 Parked Cars

In this mission, a car must be located and stolen using a photo of its last location. You have to use this clue to steal the car from the parking spot.

#7 Police Station

In this mission, you will have to enter a police station and hack into the computer containing the location of a particular vehicle.

#8 Joyrider

This mission requires you to stop and steal an already-stolen weaponised vehicle. It can be either one of the following vehicles in GTA Online:

1. Armored Boxville

2. Ruiner 2000

3. Ramp Buggy

4. Technical Custom

5. Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

6. APC

7. Half-track

8. Barrage

9. Weaponized Tampa

10. Dune FAV

11. Caracara

#9 Merryweather Drop

In this mission, you will have to get infiltrate and clear out an area protected by Merryweather Security. You will then have to throw a flare to signal the Cargo Plane to drop the cargo crates at a proper location.