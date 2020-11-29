GTA Online can be a lot of fun, with a multitude of gameplay variation that keeps the game from becoming stale, routine, or boring.

Rockstar Games make sure that there is something for everyone in GTA Online; from races to traditional arena shooter match types, there's just about everything in the game.

What makes the game experience suffer, however, is something completely out of Rockstar's hands: the players.

Usually, some players would go about minding their own business or challenge others to an impromptu race. However, there are times when players will come across a user whose purpose in the game is to ruin other players' game experience.

"Griefers", as they have been dubbed in popular culture, strive to ruin the game for just about anyone in their vicinity.

Players can, therefore, choose to make a private session in which they have full control over who gets to play with them in GTA Online.

How to make a private session in GTA Online

Follow the steps given below to make a private/invite-only session in the game:

Advertisement

(Note: Players must first be in Story Mode in order to load into a private/invite-only session)

Open the Pause Menu. Navigate to the “Online” tab and select it. Scroll down to “Play GTA Online” and select it. Select the “Invite Only Session” option, and you will be taken to a new private session.

The player can then send out invites to users they want to play with and have fun without running the risk of being bombarded every 20 seconds. This works for every platform (PC/PS4/Xbox One) and doesn't require the player to alter network settings outside of the game.

Players who are looking to not get hit while simply crossing the street in a normal session can turn on "Passive Mode" to restrict other players from ruining the game experience.