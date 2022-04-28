Rockstar seems to have added some files to the PC version of GTA Online to prepare it for E&E

Rockstar hasn't revealed when they will upgrade GTA Online to the E&E version on PC, but they recently added some important files.

This information is compiled on gtaforums.com, often with files referencing the ninth generation of gaming. For those that don't know, the ninth generation refers to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

GTA Online is available on these consoles as the Expanded and Enhanced Editions (E&E). Previous ports only exist up to the Enhanced Edition. PC is the most powerful platform, so, logically, Rockstar will prepare to upgrade it finally.

There is no news on the PS4 and Xbox One ports getting similar treatment, so players on those consoles shouldn't expect to be getting more E&E content.

Rockstar might upgrade the PC version of GTA Online to E&E soon

With today's patch for #GTAV and #GTAOnline it seems that Rockstar Games is preparing the games on PC to feature the new menu and content from PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, therefore upgrading the PC version to the latest incarnation of GTA 5.

The Tweet contains a hyperlink to the GTA forums, where several users discuss their findings related to the topic. It includes various details such as:

Steam DB updates

New dummy versions of models and textures

General patch notes

Steam DB updates include the addition of the following files:

update/update2.rpf

update/x64/dlcpacks/mpg9ec/dlc.rp

update/x64/dlcpacks/patchdayg9ecng/dlc.rpf

These files reference the ninth generation of consoles, and they weren't on Steam beforehand. Remember that not everything is available to view on a PC, so there will be some missing data.

Many GTA Online players are hoping that the PC version will get better anti-cheat by the time more E&E content arrives. Unfortunately, that seems to be a pipedream at the moment, with some GTA forums users still reporting that modding is still rampant here.

That's unlikely to change shortly, but at least gamers on this platform will get more content to enjoy. There is currently no release date leaked or announced for the Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher versions of the game getting a full-blown Expanded and Enhanced update.

Other E&E news

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

here's some of the unused ones (left to right):

Anodized Wine Pearl (162), Anodized Lime Pearl (166), Anodized Copper Pearl (167), Pink Pearl (206)

E&E added a total of 62 chameleon paints. currently 10 are available and another 2 are used for their pearlescents. #GTAOnline here's some of the unused ones (left to right):
Anodized Wine Pearl (162), Anodized Lime Pearl (166), Anodized Copper Pearl (167), Pink Pearl (206)

As of right now, only 12 of the 62 Chameleon paints are used in GTA Online. The brand new paint job type was leaked before the Expanded and Enhanced port's launch, leaving many players excited about the concept.

Chameleon paint eventually came out, and it was well-received. However, not every paint job under this new archetype has been released.

The above Tweet is a more recent leak showcasing this content, with the Twitter user having several more Tweets on the matter. The still images don't do them too much justice, but, interestingly, Rockstar has already planned several dozen different paint jobs.

Recent update

The reason for all of this discussion on the PC version of GTA Online getting more E&E content comes from the recent update. Some notable changes that did make it through the live version of the game on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S include:

Buffing the Nightclub and MC Businesses to be on par with what's available in the E&E

A Motion Blur slider for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Several stability fixes

Several audio fixes across all platforms

This recent update didn't add anything substantial for GTA Online players, but it does give PC players hope that they will be up to par with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports soon.

