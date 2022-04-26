New 1.002 update patch out for GTA V today on all platforms, April 26

Rockstar Games released an update patch for GTA V for all supported platforms ( PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S ) earlier today.

Despite rumors that a new GTA Online DLC is on the way, it will not be included in today's patch. Instead, given that the next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto V was only launched last month, this patch mainly contains a few new features and bug fixes for the Expanded & Enhanced edition of Grand Theft Auto V.

The following will provide players with some details regarding this patch if they want to know more about this update.

GTA V 1.002 update patch for all platforms released on April 26, 2022

The size of today's patch will vary depending on the platform players are playing the game on. PlayStation users should expect a download size of roughly 512MB. For Xbox users, there is a bigger download size of 2.4GB, and for PC users, the download size is about 1GB.

Today's PC update includes files from the next-gen edition, implying that features from the Expanded & Enhanced version of GTA V will be coming to PC shortly.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Incomplete changes

- Motion Blur Strength as a setting



- E&E DLC pack added to PC, but the files remain empty



- New UI for Hiding Jobs/Events as Map Blips Options



- Increased payouts for MC Businesses & Nightclub on all platforms

The new Grand Theft Auto V update appears to have made more significant modifications on PC as it has updated several files. According to some rumors, the update is intended to prepare the PC version for the addition of changes such as the new AA solution and ray traced shadows that have been seen in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X editions.

After players dug through the PC update's files, they found that the files for the new vehicles were all there but blank and empty, and all have a size of about <1 KB each.

This could mean that this update was just to add HSW upgrades to existing vehicles, and the new ones are all sadly going to remain strictly next-gen exclusive.

Other changes are not as substantial as those mentioned above, such as players can now change motion blur strength in the settings, and a new UI is introduced for hiding jobs/events.

Edited by Shaheen Banu