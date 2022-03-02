Fans react to GTA Trilogy Patch 1.04: Has the latest patch made the games playable?

The latest GTA Trilogy patch has done a serviceable job in polishing the GTA Trilogy, particularly when it comes to bugs and performance. Depending on the player's platform, they might see a different version number.

Either way, it's vital to note that the most recent update to this collection of remasters has made each game noticeably better across all platforms. However, that doesn't necessarily make the game a "must-buy."

There are still noticeable flaws ranging from its overall graphics to the occasional fatal error that crashes any of the three titles.

That said, it's another step forward in the right direction.

GTA Trilogy's latest patch has made the recent games better for fans

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport Title Update 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44983… Title Update 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/44983…

Any gamer curious to know what was included in the 1.04 patch notes should check out Rockstar Support's hyperlink in this tweet. It's a long list full of dozens of various fixes and improvements for all three games:

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

Both Grand Theft Auto III and San Andreas have 45 lines in the 1.04 patch notes, whereas Grand Theft Auto Vice City has 31 lines. Thus, that game had the least amount of improvements in terms of sheer quantity in the recent update.

Ben T @videotech_

- CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)

- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations

- Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now Some new changes to #GTATrilogy - CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations- Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now Some new changes to #GTATrilogy- CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations - Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now https://t.co/t6mtEOO58v

As far as general improvements go, some parts of the GTA Trilogy look better, thanks to some objects no longer using low-res textures. A good example of that would be CJ's jeans, which was notable given that he had arguably the worst-looking model out of the three protagonists for these three titles.

King Narukami @KingNarukami45 I was playing GTA The Trilogy on Switch the other day to check out the new patch and I’m happy to say that the game is actually playable now! The framerate is much more stable at 30 and it looks better in docked mode!



While not perfect, it’s worth picking up on sale now! I was playing GTA The Trilogy on Switch the other day to check out the new patch and I’m happy to say that the game is actually playable now! The framerate is much more stable at 30 and it looks better in docked mode!While not perfect, it’s worth picking up on sale now! https://t.co/5kZF3AQEt0

Gamers who have purchased this game on the Nintendo Switch should know that it had terrible performance at launch and a multitude of other problems. It isn't necessarily perfect now, but the docked performance is more stable, consistent with the overall improvements to performance on other platforms.

This YouTube video shows how all three games have more consistent FPS on the PS4. It's worth noting that the video title states 1.05, although Rockstar Games Support officially calls it 1.04. Either way, frame drops occur less frequently in the latest patch.

Paul Lennon @Lenlfc 🏻 #GTAtrilogy Happy to confirm, they fixed the glitch that caused the game to crash when saving after beating the San Fierro stadium event in San Andreas. I was unable to save after achieving 100%. Which is now fixed Happy to confirm, they fixed the glitch that caused the game to crash when saving after beating the San Fierro stadium event in San Andreas. I was unable to save after achieving 100%. Which is now fixed 👍🏻 #GTAtrilogy

A few GTA Trilogy players also state that the infamous Blood Bowl glitch has now been fixed. Back then, it prevented some gamers from saving the game after completing the Blood Bowl stadium mission, but that appears to no longer be happening (at least for this user).

This change was not mentioned in the 1.04 patch notes.

Naturally, more minor glitches have also been fixed. TAA+ stands for "temporal anti-aliasing" in this situation.

Several gamers have noticed overall improvements to the GTA Trilogy, but that hasn't stopped some of them from seeing some gamebreaking bugs and crashes. In some ways, it's still less stable than the original PS2 games.

At the very least, the GTA Trilogy looks impressive after the latest patch.

Not everybody is happy

Interestingly, Rockstar Games fixed the K-Jah radio logo in Grand Theft Auto III but left the other logos intact. It's a minor problem, given that those logos are from Liberty City Stories and not Grand Theft Auto III.

Similarly, some PlayStation players have reported that they cannot hear music while in a club in GTA San Andreas - The Definitive Edition. A silent club is another minor problem, given that the original PS2 version didn't have this issue.

Hunted 🇺🇦 @dubbossman69 And once again gta trilogy definitive editions new update is a big disappointment like the others



Good job rockstar you did a fantastic job once again And once again gta trilogy definitive editions new update is a big disappointment like the others Good job rockstar you did a fantastic job once again https://t.co/uZ093cICZM

Ultimately, the latest GTA Trilogy patch hasn't fixed the game's overall reputation. It's fixed several flaws, but there is still a long way to go before it lives up to the original expectations that many fans had for it.

