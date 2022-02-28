GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Switch apparently showing new bugs after latest update

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been available on Nintendo Switch as a physical copy since February 11, 2022. Already, after the latest update, players have noticed a few bugs that need fixing.

It is not uncommon for game updates to result in bugs that alter the gameplay or player's experience. Obviously, fans of GTA Online are quite familiar with this fact. Normally, developers will try their best to make the required patches and fixes as fast as they can.

This article will discuss the newest bug in the GTA Trilogy while playing on the Nintendo Switch.

New GTA Trilogy bugs on Switch after latest update

The above tweet came from @BadgerGoodger and is a clip highlighting a bug that has appeared in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition while driving a motorcycle on the road and is certainly not the first bug found in the newly remastered Trilogy.

As shown in the video, a strange texture appears on the road surface that looks like some sort of mirage or reflection. When gamers reach the odd-looking texture, it seems to vanish, but reappears in the distance yet again. This is not a common feature in any of the games and was immediately noticed by players. The tweet has received some attention online, with commenters trying to talk about what exactly it could be.

B.L.₳.C.K @GTA_Fanatic88 @LaytonLipke @videotech_ Strange mirage effect. For a second I forgot that wasn't a feature of the game, lol. @LaytonLipke @videotech_ Strange mirage effect. For a second I forgot that wasn't a feature of the game, lol.

its ya boii @suctoes_fuchos @LaytonLipke @videotech_ If thats what I think it is...its that weird ghosting effect from unreal engine trust me I hate that shit so much @LaytonLipke @videotech_ If thats what I think it is...its that weird ghosting effect from unreal engine trust me I hate that shit so much

Layton Lipke @LaytonLipke @suctoes_fuchos @videotech_ what’s weird is that anti-aliasing seems to be toned down from the previous patch. framerate seems to be slightly imporved(the BIG dips that would occur when drifting onto a new street for example, have been greatly reduced, so credit to them there) hoping we’ll get another patch @suctoes_fuchos @videotech_ what’s weird is that anti-aliasing seems to be toned down from the previous patch. framerate seems to be slightly imporved(the BIG dips that would occur when drifting onto a new street for example, have been greatly reduced, so credit to them there) hoping we’ll get another patch

themaskedwander @urmanjoshii @LaytonLipke



I play SA on my Vita so I don't feel I'm losing out on GTA on the go but the Switch would b lovely @videotech_ I hope they really get this game running well on the Switch. I want the Trilogy on switch but am not buying it with all the issues plaguing itI play SA on my Vita so I don't feel I'm losing out on GTA on the go but the Switch would b lovely @LaytonLipke @videotech_ I hope they really get this game running well on the Switch. I want the Trilogy on switch but am not buying it with all the issues plaguing itI play SA on my Vita so I don't feel I'm losing out on GTA on the go but the Switch would b lovely

One commenter was almost certain that the bug had something to do with a "ghosting effect" of Unreal Engine. The original poster joined in on the thread with hopes that there would be another patch soon to fix this strange occurrence in the game.

Unfortunately for Rockstar, this is not the first time players have found bugs in the Definitive Edition games. Since the release of the remastered GTA trilogy, many players have found all sorts of bugs and glitches in the games over the last few months. One of the most publicized bugs was the invisible bridge in GTA San Andreas, but there have been dozens of bizarre bugs to date.

The YouTube video above showcases some of the many glitches and bugs that have been seen in the the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. While these bugs are generally tolerated more for their comedy value and fixed faster because of the impact caused on the game, many other smaller bugs go unfixed.

Like many others, the bug shown in the tweet is quite minor in comparison to others that hilariously throw cars across the map, for example. However, it is still something that affects the gaming experience and must be fixed by Rockstar as soon as possible.

