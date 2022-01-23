GTA Trilogy’s physical release date for Nintendo Switch confirmed, will require an additional download

Nintendo of America confirmed that physical copies of the GTA Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch will be available on February 11, 2022.

Interestingly enough, the image in this tweet says, "Download required. See back." The total size of its digital game on the eShop is 22.1 GB, smaller than the maximum size that cartridges can hold on the system. There is no news if there will be any updates to this version of the game by the time it comes out.

However, previous physical releases didn't have any major updates attached to them. Nintendo of America's tweet on the physical version also doesn't say how big the download is.

Physical release date for the GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch is February 11, 2022, download is still required

The physical release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the GTA Trilogy was delayed compared to other consoles. Those versions came out on December 17, 2021, with the physical Nintendo Switch version finally coming out on February 11, 2022.

However, at the bottom of this image is something that reads, "Download required. See back." Cartridges for this system come in various sizes, including 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB. Given the GTA Trilogy's 22.1 GB file size on the eShop, it would seem as though the game isn't using the 32 GB cartridge, even though it is available.

Naturally, the required download doesn't bode well with fans of the series. One of the main reasons to get a physical copy is not to download anything. It's especially egregious in situations where there are cartridges that can fit everything, but they're not used for some reason.

Physical copies of the GTA Trilogy will also require players to connect to the Internet, which can be a problem if they have slow Internet. The digital version was available back on November 11, 2021, and it's worth noting that some players did want to wait until the physical release to get the game.

There was news that the Nintendo Switch version would've required this back in October of last year. Why the delay from December 17, 2021, to February 11, 2022 happened is anybody's guess if not much has changed on this front.

The GTA Trilogy's low reviews

This game has terrible reviews on Metacritic (Image via Metacritic)

Both the critic and user scores for the Nintendo Switch version of the GTA Trilogy are abysmal. The game has low ratings for every platform, so it's something to keep in mind for players seeking a physical copy of the game.

Its graphics are the weakest on the Nintendo Switch, although fans do get the ability to play it on the go.

