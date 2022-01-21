Future Rockstar remasters seem very promising given GTA Trilogy’s success

On January 10, Strauss Zelnick, the Chief Executive Officer of Take-Two Interactive, spoke on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street regarding the GTA Trilogy’s success. He said:

“And with regards to the GTA Trilogy, that was actually not a new title. That was a remaster of preexisting titles. We did have a glitch in the beginning; that glitch was resolved. And the title of has done just great for the company. So we’re very excited. We have an amazing pipeline going forward.”

The first three sentences of that quote have become very popular to discuss in the GTA community. There was far more than just a single glitch, which has led many gamers to ridicule the statement (especially since the game still has several issues).

However, the other parts of this quote are also significant. If that title genuinely did great numbers for Rockstar Games and Take-Two, then it’s possible for there to be more remasters in the future.

GTA Trilogy’s success paints bright future for other remasters of Rockstar’s titles

Nibel @Nibellion The report also mentions that Rockstar has plans to remaster the original Red Dead Redemption



Whether a modernized port becomes reality depends on the sales performance of the remastered GTA trilogy The report also mentions that Rockstar has plans to remaster the original Red Dead RedemptionWhether a modernized port becomes reality depends on the sales performance of the remastered GTA trilogy https://t.co/uJACX4yaR5

There were rumors around the time of the GTA Trilogy announcement leaks that stated Rockstar was considering remastering Red Dead Redemption. As most gamers already know, the GTA Trilogy rumors were accurate, as the title officially launched on November 11, 2021.

Interestingly enough, some Red Dead Redemption rumors began several months beforehand.

The above tweet is an example of that rumor, and it was back in February 2021. Whether the details in the bullet points are accurate is unknown.

Either way, fans have to wonder if the leaks pertaining to the Red Dead Redemption remaster taking place in 2022 connect to Strauss’ statement of “we have an amazing pipeline going forward.”

Evidence of the GTA Trilogy’s success

The GTA Trilogy was ranked 17th for the best-selling PS5 games in Europe in 2021 (Image via PlayStation Blog)

The PlayStation Blog released an article earlier this year detailing the best-selling games for the PS4 and PS5 in 2021. One of the most interesting rankings was the GTA Trilogy being 17th for the PS5 in Europe. Fans need to remember that the game came out on November 11, 2021, meaning that it reached this rank in two months.

It sold exceptionally well despite its numerous controversies. Although specific numbers aren’t given in that report, it’s safe to say that Strauss Zelnick wasn’t lying when he was talking about the game’s success.

There is another trilogy to consider (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, players also have to wonder about other old GTA games being under the spotlight. GTA 4 would be the most likely to get a remaster.

It was initially released on April 29, 2008, whereas Red Dead Redemption first launched on May 18, 2010. If the latter could get a remaster, the former would be eligible based on release dates.

Both titles were critically acclaimed and still have terrific legacies. Sadly, GTA 4 is not part of any credible leaks. Still, if the rumored Red Dead Redemption leak comes true and it sells well like the previous remaster, then there’s always a possibility that GTA 4 could get one as well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

