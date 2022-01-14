GTA 5 ends 2021 as the most downloaded game on the PS4

Most fans should already know how immensely popular GTA 5 is, but it may still come as a surprise that it was the most downloaded game of 2021 on the PS4.

That fact comes from the PlayStation Blog, and it encompasses the entire year. It's worth noting that GTA 5 was not necessarily the most downloaded game every month (such as in December, where it was ranked #3). Also, this news is regarding the US and Canada.

The EU tells a slightly different tale, where GTA 5 was the second most downloaded game in 2021, only behind FIFA 22. Even then, that's an impressive feat for an old game that made its debut on the PS4 back in 2014. It's rare for most video games to be this dominant nearly seven years later.

GTA 5 was the most downloaded game on the PS4 in the US in 2021, beating major titles like CoD and NBA

The top ten most downloaded PS4 games of 2021 (Image via PlayStation Blog)

The above chart displays GTA 5's dominance (listed as Grand Theft Auto V here). The single-player game hasn't received any notable updates in several years, but GTA Online is still as popular as ever. Keep in mind that players still needed Grand Theft Auto V to play Grand Theft Auto Online in 2021.

Being the most downloaded game of the year in any region is impressive considering its competition. The top ten contains most of the usual suspects for video game juggernauts, yet they couldn't beat GTA 5 out in terms of overall downloads.

This game isn't available for PS5 players yet, so it did not rank anywhere, unsurprisingly. However, one GTA game did.

The GTA Trilogy ranked 17 for PS5 games in Europe

The right side contains the most downloaded PS5 games in Europe for 2021 (Image via PlayStation Blog)

Despite all of the controversies surrounding the GTA Trilogy's launch, it still managed to end up as the 17th most downloaded PS5 game in Europe. It isn't ranked in the top 20 in the US or Canada. Also, this game did not rank in the top 20 for the PS4 in any region.

The GTA Trilogy performed excellently in Europe (called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition here). It was a faithful retelling of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and the brand recognition and nostalgia were enough for the game to succeed.

Even if some players disliked it, there's no denying that it was successful. It's also worth noting that the GTA Trilogy debuted on November 11, 2021, meaning it only took nearly two months to be in the top 20.

December 2021 downloads

The most downloaded PS4 games for the month of December 2021 (Image via PlayStation Blog)

Both GTA 5 and the Trilogy ranked impressively in the final month of 2021. The above chart includes the former as Grand Theft Auto V, which ranked:

#3 (US & Canada)

#4 (Europe)

The top ten most downloaded games on the PS4 for December differ from the entire year's chart in several aspects (such as Among Us dominating December in both regions). Hence, it's impressive that GTA 5 maintained top spot in the face of such competition.

The GTA Trilogy ranked number 20 in Europe for PS5 downloads (Image via PlayStation Blog)

GTA Trilogy was ranked number 20 for the most downloaded PS5 games in Europe. It's a lower rank than the previous chart, suggesting its initial hype fell off shortly after its debut back in November. Nonetheless, 2021 was a successful year for the Grand Theft Auto Series on the PS4 and PS5.

