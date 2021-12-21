Did players already forget about the GTA Trilogy?

The GTA Trilogy was a major talking point a few months ago, yet it has fallen to the wayside ever since.

There isn't much else to say about the remastered games. Its controversial launch has been covered extensively by every media outlet. The GTA Trilogy suffered from various technical issues to the point that fans demanded refunds. Rockstar has been trying to rebuild goodwill with its fans ever since.

Over a month has passed since the launch date of the GTA Trilogy. Most of its serious issues have been dealt with, although there is still room for improvement. Since then, Rockstar has shifted attention to GTA Online's new Contract DLC, which featured the return of Franklin Clinton.

A look at why the GTA Trilogy isn't talked about as much anymore

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e https://t.co/AsfYPuMI0d

There are several reasons why the GTA Trilogy had somewhat faded from memory. Most of it has to do with Rockstar's efforts with GTA Online, which have garnered them more positive attention.

GTA Online stole its thunder

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.



Out now: Prepare for an out-of-body experience...Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract.Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 Prepare for an out-of-body experience... Play as Franklin and Lamar in Short Trips — new co-op story missions available once you complete GTA Online: The Contract. Out now: rsg.ms/4a84460 https://t.co/IXfWmbsQpH

GTA Online's The Contract was positively received for a variety of reasons. Franklin Clinton finally made his long-awaited return after several years of absence. In comparison to the GTA Trilogy, Franklin offered a completely different experience with brand new missions.

The Contract also brought some quality of life changes. Players will no longer receive as many texts and phone calls as they previously did. Their notifications have also been streamlined with shorter messages. Last but not least, some of the new vehicles have anti-griefing features.

As a result, more players started talking about GTA Online. Meanwhile, the GTA Trilogy would be slightly lost in the shuffle.

These are remasters, not remakes

A remake would've been a costly investment, but there would've been new content. Instead, the GTA Trilogy was simply a remastered version of the mobile ports. There isn't anything groundbreaking in terms of content, beyond a few gameplay changes.

Once the novelty of the updated graphics wears off, they are largely the same games. There isn't much to discuss that hasn't already been discussed. If it was like the Final Fantasy 7 remake, then players would have a lot to talk about. So many features would be completely changed for a brand new experience.

Players are waiting for it to be completely fixed

Spider-Man no way its better than Spider-Man 2 @goodusername110 You know I was actually gonna buy the gta trilogy definitive edition because of the checkpoints and better controls, but after seeing all the glitches and problems it has, imma wait till they fix all that stuff You know I was actually gonna buy the gta trilogy definitive edition because of the checkpoints and better controls, but after seeing all the glitches and problems it has, imma wait till they fix all that stuff

Some players are still having technical issues with the GTA Trilogy. Rockstar has a long way to go before they can solve every problem. Keep in mind that such a project was handed over to a smaller studio. There is a lot of work to do before the GTA Trilogy reaches its potential.

In the meantime, some players are deciding to wait it out. Rockstar will continue to add future patches in the hope of fixing the GTA Trilogy. They have made some progress with graphical bugs, but more needs to be done.

Redemption is still a possibility

Evan The Imp (RP Account) @ConnorHedgehog Deer fans of #GrandTheftAuto Who played the latest patch of GTA trilogy definitive edition: What else needs to be fixed before this could be considered the TRUE definitive version of The classic PS2 trilogy? Deer fans of #GrandTheftAuto Who played the latest patch of GTA trilogy definitive edition: What else needs to be fixed before this could be considered the TRUE definitive version of The classic PS2 trilogy? https://t.co/3fPiKkCek0

The GTA Trilogy has a long way to go before it reaches its full potential. It's unknown how many patches it will take before players consider going back to it. At the very least, Rockstar did offer some assurance that it would be done.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

