GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition contains mobile controls, hints at close Android release date

A data miner has discovered a control scheme selection menu in GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition. This menu can also be found in the Android and iOS versions of the original GTA Trilogy games.

Most fans believe that this is an indication of the games being direct ports of the mobile games. However, it could also be a sign of a soon-to-be-released mobile version.

Mobile controls left over in the PC/console editions of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, possible hint for Android release

Vadim M. @NationalPepper lol. Here is another confirmation that we are playing highly modified mobile ports. There is still this widget left in the code, which asks you to choose touch controls. lol. Here is another confirmation that we are playing highly modified mobile ports. There is still this widget left in the code, which asks you to choose touch controls. https://t.co/DNelvQ1lKY

Data miner and popular GTA YouTuber Vadim M has uncovered a rather interesting piece of information regarding the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy. He found a selection menu titled "Select a Steering Method," which is supposed to allow players to choose a control scheme. There are three different choices:

Analog - An analog touchscreen directional pad.

- An analog touchscreen directional pad. Buttons - Left and right arrow keys.

- Left and right arrow keys. Stick - Left and right swipes on screen.

These control schemes are only available in the mobile ports of the 3D Universe GTA games. This menu widget appears when a player starts one of the mobile games for the first time. All the control schemes are made specifically for touchscreen mobile devices, and there's no way to use them on PC/consoles.

This seems to indicate that the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy is just another remastered port of the earlier mobile ports. What is most surprising is that the developers forgot to remove this menu widget from the games.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper And this is the same widget I managed to activate on PS3 for my older video. And this is the same widget I managed to activate on PS3 for my older video. https://t.co/46vhxK2rNg

The original mobile ports of the GTA trilogy were made by Grove Street Games (then known as War Drum Studios). The mobile version of GTA San Andreas was then ported over to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. This version was also criticized for being inferior in quality than the original game.

Back then, the same menu widget was found in these console ports. Most fans have accepted all this as evidence of how little effort was put into the Definitive Edition Trilogy. However, this could also be a deliberate hint towards the yet-to-be-released mobile ports. Although this is very unlikely, the menu widget may have been left on purpose after the recent update.

Rockstar had promised that the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy will also be released on mobile devices in early 2022. However, no exact release dates have been announced yet. Besides, the PC/console editions have been found to suffer from a plethora of bugs, which Rockstar is currently fixing with some updates.

