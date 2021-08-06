GTA 5 remastered: Release date, supported platforms and everything else you need to know

Rockstar will be releasing GTA 5 remastered, making it the third console generation launch for the iconic game. If you are looking to play GTA 5 on your PS5 or Xbox Series X with all the bells and whistles, then this might be just the thing for you.

Rockstar had teased the GTA 5 remaster at PS5's reveal event last year. The announcement trailer can be seen below.

GTA 5 initially came out in 2013, and the game has already sold out more than 140 million copies. Rockstar has also stated that the popular GTA Online will also get a next-gen upgrade.

Here's everything you need to know about GTA 5 remastered.

GTA 5 remastered: When is the game releasing?

According to Rockstar, the "expanded and enhanced" versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online (a standalone edition) will be released onease on November 11, 2021. Players can expect a boost in frame rates and faster loading times, thanks to the superfast SSDs on the newer consoles.

Moreover, the developers have also stated that the newer versions will have "new features and more." It remains to be seen what all this will be, as Rockstar has not yet shared many details regarding this.

In terms of story and missions, there should not be any major changes and should be the same as its predecessor.

Given how, in recent years, Rockstar has been showering its love on GTA Online, chances are bleak for any new content making its way to GTA 5 remastered.

GTA 5 remastered: What platforms will be supported?

GTA 5 remastered will be supported and playable on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is exclusively being launched for these newer generation consoles and will be tuned to take advantage of their more powerful hardware and SSDs to provide a smoother and better gameplay experience.

Earlier, players who owned the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S could play GTA 5 via the backwards compatibility feature. What this meant was that essentially, the game was just being ported to run on the newer gen consoles. But with GTA 5 remastered, players will experience faster frame rates, a significant boost in graphics and blazing fast loading speeds.

Apart from all this, Rockstar still hasn't shed any light on the existing state of PS4 or Xbox One GTA 5 owners. Will the current owners of GTA 5 get a free upgrade to the next gen or will they have to shell out extra bucks to enjoy the newer version?

