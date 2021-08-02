5 iconic locations from GTA games that fans loved

GTA games have always been about open-world maps that allow players to go anywhere freely. The GTA series has continually provided the best sandbox experience.

Rockstar not only focuses on making the maps bigger but also on making them more appealing and fun to explore. The GTA series is home to some of the most well-known and iconic locations in the gaming world. Players love exploring the world to find new Easter eggs and appreciate the subtle details of the game.

This article will go through five locations from iconic GTA games that fans loved.

5 iconic locations found in GTA

1) Ocean View Hotel (GTA Vice City)

After the very first mission in GTA Vice City, players get access to the Ocean View Hotel. It is a green, white and yellow Art Deco hotel and even features a dedicated suite for Tommy. It acts as the first safe house in the game, with a yellow Oceanic invariably spawning at this location. Players can even explore Tommy's suite and win numerous weapons by gathering Hidden Packages.

2) Grove Street (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas' Grove Street is probably one of the most iconic and beloved locations in the GTA series. Home to the popular protagonist CJ, Grove Street is etched into the player's heart. It also serves as the main base of operations in GTA San Andreas, and players even need to save it from Ballas on a few occasions.

In the end, everything comes full circle with Tenpenny's death, when his fire truck falls off a bridge and lands in the center of Grove Street.

3) Happiness Island (GTA 4)

Happiness Island from GTA 4 is another iconic location. Players will remember this location from the final mission of the game.

Players are presented with the option to kill either Dimitri Rascalov or Jimmy Pegorino on Happiness Island. The area is not accessible by land, so players must travel by sea or air to reach the island. Rockstar also designed the Statue of Happiness, which shares a striking resemblance to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

4) Mount Chiliad (GTA 5)

While GTA 5 offers a plethora of locations, Mount Chiliad tops the list. Located to the north, it is also one of the tallest mountains in the game. Players can approach the peak by means of a cable car and ride back down on a mountain bike. The view from the peak of the mountain is one of the best. It is also home to a variety of Easter eggs and hidden secrets.

5) Saint Mark's Bistro (GTA 3)

Saint Mark's Bistro, or Marco's Bistro, from GTA 3 is inspired by Italian mafia movies. It is located in Saint Mark's, Portland Island, and both the district and the bistro are overseen by the crime families. The iconic location also made its comeback in GTA San Andreas during the mission Saint Mark's Bistro. CJ was sent there to handle some business for Salvatore Leone.

The restaurant's slogan, "Eat till you explode!", is a witty reference to Mike Forelli's death, who was killed by Claude on the orders of Joey Leone.

Edited by Sabine Algur