GTA games have always been lauded for their massive maps and open worlds. Over the years, Rockstar has employed extensive size to deliver more detailed game worlds and add an element of exploration.

The extra space has also enabled developers to add gritty features and secret hidden things all around the map. The GTA series is famous for its Easter eggs, hidden locations and numerous pop culture references. Even after all this while, players still discover new things and hidden locations that make us wonder how much there is still left to the game.

This article will focus on the 5 unsettling discoveries players have made in GTA games.

5 spectral discoveries GTA

1) Frozen Alien - GTA 5

Aliens and GTA games have an unexplainable affinity. Rockstar has notoriously been sneaking such kinships since the GTA San Andreas days. In GTA 5, during the opening minutes after escaping the robbery, when players are driving along and they reach the railroad, players are recommended to drive over the railroad. Rather, if players take the right turn and go under the bridge a surprise will be waiting for them. An alien ensnared in ice can be seen underneath the bridge. An Easter egg like this during the very beginning of the game really tells us a lot about the developers.

2) Cabin in the woods - GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is home to a ton of mysteries and freaky things. There is a cabin called the Shady Cabin positioned in the forest of Shady Creeks near Whetstone. The cabin itself is very diminutive and deserted. It might resemble a typical, underused cabin at first glimpse, but visit it at nighttime and you will witness a mysterious glow inside.

If players hike up to the cabin, there are no noticeable light sources inside. What is the role of this cabin? Why is it placed here? Who knows?

3) UFOs - GTA 5

With aliens and extraterrestrial references popping up in the GTA series from time to time, it is quite rational for Rockstar to introduce UFOs to the series. The GTA 5 gave players not one or two but four separate UFOs spread across the map. But before you head to find these otherworldly vehicles, there is something players should know.

Three of these UFOs only emerge after 100% completion of the game and appear at Sandy Shores, near Fort Zancudo and eventually at Mount Chiliad.

The only UFO that is on the map immediately from the start is crashed underwater on the north side of the map.

4) Carnicero Romero - GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has some uncanny things of its own that players have discovered over the years. Carnicero Romero is a family butcher store in Little Haiti, Vice City that players can check out for themselves.

The store retails poultry, beef, and pork, as well as human parts (with a brain, an arm, and a human organ in the store's window). Nobody knows whose body organs are these and how did such a shop get a license to sell human organs. Pretty terrifying.

5) Cock Rock - GTA San Andreas

Last but definitely not least is Cock Rock from GTA San Andreas. This is more of a fun little Easter egg than anything else. The developers love having fun and surprising players time and again. Cock Rock is a rock structure located west of Verdant Meadows. It is in the shape of a human penis, as the name clearly suggests. It is visible from the airstrip in Verdant Meadows.

