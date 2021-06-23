The GTA series has always distinguished itself using great storytelling and through its sandbox level design. The GTA series has been a great example of an open-world game franchise colliding with great storylines and characters.

Every game in the GTA series has had amazing characters with well-narrated stories. NPCs or pedestrians in GTA always add something new to each game. These pedestrians are not only unique but are an enjoyable element of the game. Players can freely interact with these pedestrians at any point in the game.

This article will focus on 5 unique pedestrians in the GTA series.

5 bizarre pedestrians in GTA

1) Ocean Docks NPC - GTA San Andreas

Players can visit the Ocean Docks area in GTA San Andreas, and here, they will be greeted by a freakish pedestrian whose dialogue seems to hint that he is conscious of the fact that he is a character in a fake game universe.

When conversing with other NPCs, he ridicules their scripted answers as being entirely unrelated to anything he might have to say.

2) Dangerous Drivers - GTA Vice City

In GTA Vice City, players can randomly encounter deadly drivers anywhere across the map. These NPCs drive hastily and carelessly, often knocking into buildings and bumping into pedestrians.

It is not exactly known where they will spawn, but they seem to appear randomly and in under particular set of circumstances. These drivers can even bump into players, which can result in injuries or even death in some cases.

3) Stun gun NPC - GTA 5

Players can see this bizarre NPC in GTA 5 while playing the Abandoned Vehicle 1 mission from one of the random events in the game.

Players need to go to the Grand Senora Desert, south of Sandy Shores (the Smoke Tree Road), where they will discover an abandoned vehicle on the road. When players attempt to approach the vehicle, they will get shot by an unseen attacker with a Stun Gun. What makes this NPC unique and fascinating is that this attacker can only be found in this area and nowhere else on the map.

4) Pedestrians of Queens - GTA San Andreas

Gay couples in GTA San Andreas(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Queens is a district of San Fierro in GTA San Andreas. What makes the pedestrians of this district unique is that most of San Fierro's gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender NPCs, can be found in Queens.

5) Male pedestrians - GTA 4

In GTA 4, there are a few male pedestrians that have female voices. These male pedestrians use this for screaming and when in pain. This is very surprising, but most of them won't fight back if players hit them. These pedestrian models usually have female characteristics and styles.

