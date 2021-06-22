5 interactable things in GTA San Andreas that most players don't know about

GTA San Andreas was and still is an enjoyable game to play and get lost in. It features a massive open-world map where players can fully explore and do various things and activities.

Apart from the main storyline and side missions, players can perform many other activities in GTA San Andreas. They can have fun when they are not doing any tasks or killing NPCs in the game.

Five miscellaneous things to do in GTA San Andreas

1) Video poker

Players can interact and entertain themselves with video poker machines in GTA San Andreas. They can find these machines in the casinos of Los Venturas and some select bars throughout San Andreas.

The rules are pretty simple and the same as their real-world counterparts. Gamers can bet higher amounts for higher rewards, mainly if they know what they are doing.

2) Shooting range

Players can improve their shooting skills when not doing any missions or want to master a new weapon. They simply need to visit the Ammu-Nation, and if they notice a red marker that is not near the counter, they can engage in the shooting challenge.

Gamers will play against two other shooters and need to complete each round first to proceed further and finally conquer the challenge. The higher a player's skills entering the competition, the better.

Also read: 5 times GTA San Andreas defied logic

3) Courier

Players can even deliver newspapers in GTA San Andreas. If they want a break from being a gangster and become a courier boy, they can do that as well. There are numerous vehicles spread around the map that will initiate a Courier Challenge.

After gamers have mounted the vehicle, they must perform deliveries to specific addresses at a fixed time. To do so, they need to toss the item into a checkpoint ring.

4) Become a valet

In GTA San Andreas, after gamers beat the "555 Tip" Mission in San Fierro, they can return to the hotel whenever they want and become valets by performing the valet missions.

Players need to park as many cars as they can in a given time frame. They will compete with the other valets, but they are comparatively dull, so it is not that hard.

5) BMX challenges

GTA San Andreas also features BMX challenges that players can take part in. They have to visit Glen Park's skating park and get on the BMX bike there.

Gamers need to have high cycling skills to participate in this challenge. They must collect all of the checkpoints before the timer runs out, and after each checkpoint is collected, they will gain extra time.

Also read: 5 locations in GTA San Andreas that are riddled with mystery

Edited by Ravi Iyer