GTA San Andreas was and still is a masterpiece from Rockstar Games. The game had everything a player could wish for: a vast open-world map to explore, excellent characters, engaging side missions and a great story to top it all off.

GTA San Andreas is a game that not only aged well but was also ahead of its time. But there are a few things in GTA San Andreas that seemed to make no sense at all. So this article will discuss the 5 times GTA San Andreas defied logic.

5 ridiculous things in GTA San Andreas

1) Get a Paint Job and cops won't chase you

In GTA San Andreas, players can get a new paint job or get their vehicle back in shape by visiting a spray paint shop. But that same paint shop can even help players evade cops. This is something that doesn't make sense as changing the color of the car or getting it fixed isn't a license to evade cops.

2) Players can destroy cars with their feet

This is another logic-defying feature of GTA San Andreas. It is possible to wreak a car by shooting it or ramming it into a tree or a pole,but destroying a car with bare feet is quite hilarious. Players can damage and even set fire to their cars by jumping on the car's bonnet and kicking it several times until flames start to appear.

3) Tanks can't damage trees

Tanks are the mightiest vehicles and can take down almost anything that comes in their path. But it seems there is something even mightier than tanks in GTA San Andreas. Trees in GTA San Andreas seem to be resilient to even the mighty tanks, as no matter how hard a player rams the tank into the tree it doesn't fall or get damaged.

4) Barbershops can grow hair back

Players love customizing their in-game character according to their preferences to make it unique. In GTA San Andreas, players can also customize CJ by purchasing new clothes or accessories, giving him haircuts and more. Usually, barbers can give haircuts or style one's hair, but in GTA San Andreas they even can grow them back. Check out the video below.

5) Buildings survive a plane crash

In GTA San Andreas, buildings can survive a plane crashing into them while the plane itself will get wrecked and kill the player as well. This is something that doesn't add up, as buildings should also get damaged if something like a plane crashes into them. But it can just be a GTA San Andreas thing.

