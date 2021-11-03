GTA 6 is supposedly in development hell, plus leaks on a Red Dead Redemption remaster

Fans dying for a GTA 6 announcement might be disappointed to hear rumors of the game being in development hell.

Chris Klippel from Rockstar Mag' recently talked about both GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption in an almost month old YouTube video. It's now made its way to American audiences, with several news outlets reporting on the details. The original video is in French, making it easy to misconstrue the original intention of what Chris stated.

Some people have been talking about this rumor because of how popular GTA 6 is. The game hasn't been announced yet, but it's been nearly a decade since GTA 5 was released. Fans are clamoring for any news on the game, regardless of what it's referencing.

The recent rumors about GTA 6 and the Red Dead Redemption remaster are mostly speculation

Chris Klippel briefly talked about GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption in a few videos. One of them has been listed above. The important thing to note is that this video is about him answering his subscriber's questions with his opinion.

Hence, it's not guaranteed to be accurate. It's possible for GTA 6 to be in development hell and for Red Dead Redemption to have a remaster. Chris Klippel even references this in a few tweets.

Chris' Klippel @Chris_Klippel I can't answer everyone so last tweet of conclusion:

I don't understand why 5/6 weeks after the release of my video there is such a big buzz from the US community. Strangely enough, no problem in France. The only thing I said: yes, in November I heard about (1/2)

a Remaster/Remake project on RDR. Kotaku also mentioned it in August. That's it. Everything else is just an interpretation of MY OPINION that I give in my videos to answer subscribers. Nothing else! Sorry for the big media validating info from forums without validating it! ✌🏻

Here, one can see Chris Klippel talking about how various media outlets have been using his name and interpretations regarding recent GTA 6 leaks. Sadly, anybody looking forward to GTA 6 news will have to wait longer, as the recent viral "rumor" is mostly speculation.

What's interesting to note is the potential remaster or remake of Red Dead Redemption. The Kotaku article that Chris Klippel referenced in this tweet also discussed how the GTA Trilogy was real and that it was coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Considering that part was proven true in time, it's likely that either a remaster or a remake of Red Dead Redemption is in the works. One can assume it will be similar to how the GTA Trilogy works, but there are no further details on that front yet.

What is development hell?

Rockstar Games has several studios underneath its corporate umbrella (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's easy to see why one would think GTA 6 is in development hell. Several prominent figures like Dan Houser have left in recent years, and there is no news on GTA 6.

For those who don't know, development hell is essentially a term that describes any entertainment production that takes far longer than it should. In this case, fans would assume GTA 6 is in development hell as there is no news on the game.

This aspect goes on the assumption that Rockstar Games have been working on GTA 6 since GTA 5's release.

A potential Red Dead Redemption remaster/remake

Some fans would love to revisit Red Dead Redemption (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aside from the doubts surrounding GTA 6, the rumors supporting a Red Dead Redemption remaster/remake are more substantiated. According to Kotaku's original article back in August, Rockstar Games is primarily working on the GTA Trilogy alongside the next-gen GTA 5 ports.

Their sources claim that Rockstar Games will look into revisiting the original Red Dead Redemption based on how well the GTA Trilogy does.

