2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 marked a pivotal point in Rockstar Game's history as they shredded any doubts about their capability of succeeding beyond the GTA franchise.

While the GTA franchise will remain the publisher's flagship, and perhaps one they will be most remembered for, their work outside of it has been nothing short of excellent. From the masterfully melancholic L.A Noir or the hyper-stylized action romp that was Max Payne 3.

GTA 6 is clearly the town's talk and has been for the better part of the decade, ever since the release of the last game in the series. However, Rockstar Game's current focus seems to be on something else.

With GTA 5 "Expanded and Enhanced" Edition set for release in the second half of 2021, the rumor mill has been spurred of remasters of other older titles.

Rumors swell of Red Dead Redemption remaster in the works ahead of GTA 6

Snippet of 4Chan AMA later posted on Reddit (r/GamingLeaksandRumours)

Among those being speculated as potential remasters from the back catalog are GTA III, Vice City, and the San Andreas's trilogy. However, another rumor with origins in the since-removed 4chan AMA claimed that GTA 6 and its supposed release date is a remaster of 2010's Red Dead Redemption.

Red Dead Redemption, a spiritual successor to the 2004 title Red Dead Revolver, is undoubtedly one of the most beloved games in the publisher's catalog. The game received all kinds of acclaim and cemented the studio's capability of presenting captivating storytelling devoid of satire and cynicism.

While the game has aged well, it is only available on older-generation consoles (Xbox 360 and the PS3) or through services like PS Now. Fans could definitely buy into a complete remaster.

However, the origins of the rumors are from the same 4Chan AMA and should be taken with a huge portion of salt because there is no way to verify the information. However, the prospect of a remastered Red Dead Redemption seems like a smart choice for Rockstar Games.

Advertisement

In many ways, many gaming audiences haven't experienced the 2010 classic because it is restricted to that time's consoles. A PC version of the game could satisfy the master-race audience. It would be a win-win for both sides.

Yet, its timing could be a crucial factor in determining the success of the game. If the game released before GTA 6, fans would undoubtedly have a few choice words for the publisher. Doing so would stir a dangerous pot of controversy.

However, given the game's inherent value and Rockstar Games' dedication to providing fulfilling AAA experiences, fans can be assured of a quality title in a remaster. Rumors of this particular remaster have been making the internet rounds since early 2016 but hasn't materialized in anything yet.

Therefore, fans can chalk this up to wishful thinking more than substantial speculation based on facts.