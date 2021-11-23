GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition still has an invisible bridge, despite patch notes

Despite the recent GTA Trilogy patch, the invisible bridge from Flint County has yet to be fixed.

Rockstar was heavily criticized for the unpolished state of the game, which they vowed to fix with future updates. The most recent is the first of many for the remastered games. It certainly fixed some nagging issues, such as the rain particle effects that distracted players.

However, Rockstar hasn't been able to solve every problem with the GTA Trilogy. Players have encountered an invisible bridge in GTA San Andreas. Random observers would have no idea there was one until they crossed it. The patch has yet to resolve this particular issue.

Despite the patch, the GTA Trilogy still has an invisible bridge

After a massive backlash to the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar promised to roll out some patch fixes. Of course, the players discovered that not every promise has been kept. This article will go over the invisible bridge from Flint County, which is native to GTA San Andreas.

The invisible bridge is still there in the GTA Trilogy

If GTA San Andreas players venture out to the countryside, they will find something particularly strange. They may stumble upon a gap in the road, which is broken up by a river. If they cross this area, they will find themselves standing in thin air.

This is the invisible bridge of Flint County, which is one of the more infamous glitches in the game. Players are only able to cross it if they follow the gravel pavement. Otherwise, they could easily fall down to the river below.

Rockstar did mention the invisible bridge in their first patch notes. They claimed to fix these issues right away, but players found out this wasn't the case.

Many players have reported their findings on social media

Once the GTA Trilogy was updated with the new patch, several players tested it out for themselves. The above tweet is one of many examples where players called out Rockstar for their shortcomings. It appears that nothing has changed with the invisible bridge.

According to the above tweet, this bridge can sometimes be seen from afar. However, once the players set foot onto the platform, it will disappear right away. Perhaps the development team made an attempt to fix it, but it wasn't up to par. Either way, GTA Trilogy players are still unhappy with the results.

What this means for upcoming patches

Rockstar was obviously aware of the invisible bridge since it's listed in the patch notes. Despite their writings, the issue is still persistent in GTA San Andreas. This could have some implications for the GTA Trilogy, particularly the upcoming patches.

It's entirely possible that some of the patch notes are meant for future updates rather than the current one. This would not be a satisfactory explanation since players are expecting changes now. Another possibility is that Rockstar simply forgot to fix it, despite the patch notes.

The big takeaway is that players should always take patch notes with a grain of salt. It's up to them to test out these fixes for themselves.

