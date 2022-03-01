5 improvements to the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy after the latest patch, as reported by players

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition received its latest patch (1.04) yesterday that seems to have fixed several glaring bugs present in the game. The patch focuses mostly on fixing the game-breaking bugs that made the remasters unplayable, but contains several notable improvements as well.

Many fans started reporting on some of the visible improvements and additions to the game just as the patch rolled out. This article presents 5 such changes that fans reported on Twitter. Some of them are quite minor, but still a visible change nonetheless.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Fans report on the changes introduced by patch 1.04

5) Working brake lights

The original Grand Theft Auto 3 had working brake lights, but the Definitive Edition didn't follow suit at launch. Rockstar seems to have finally taken their time to add this improvement to the game. Although it might seem unimportant to some, little tweaks like this make the game world feel more immersive.

4) Claude behaves like he did in the original game

InfinityHimself @InfinityHimself GTA 3 new patch

Claude reacts to honking and NPCs like in the original version. GTA 3 new patchClaude reacts to honking and NPCs like in the original version. https://t.co/NUNNtUBOK2

One of the first complaints raised after the release of GTA 3's Definitive Edition was that the protagonist felt dull. This was because the remastered trilogy had removed several animations that added better immersion to the original games.

Claude would not look back when the rear camera button was pressed, while CJ would not walk differently based on his body type. The latest update seems to have brought back this feature, as showcased by the video above.

3) New additions

Some changes with patch 1.04 seem to make subtle changes to the original game. A billboard in GTA Vice City now advertises Liberty City as a holiday destination, and features a promotional screenshot from its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto 3.

The latest patch for the Definitive Edition of Vice City seems to have changed the poster slightly. This time, the angle is much better and depicts the Liberty City skyline, but it also depicts Claude on the sidewalk.

Twitter user Hasham (@Hasham73401767) thinks that it could be a possible teaser for a remaster of Grand Theft Auto 4.

2) Texture changes and other minor fixes

Ben T @videotech_

- CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)

- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations

- Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now Some new changes to #GTATrilogy - CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations- Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now Some new changes to #GTATrilogy- CJ now has resigned jeans (no longer low res)- The minimap waypoint has been redesigned with a new animated white line and is now more accurate on destinations - Vinewood sign has now been fixed, proper vertex now https://t.co/t6mtEOO58v

Improved textures appear to be one of the many minor improvements this patch. CJ's jeans, which looked pixelated when GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition was released, are now more detailed.

Rockstar has also gone ahead with design changes, incorporating a new animated navigation waypoint. As expected, there are also several minor visual fixes across all three games.

1) Performance improvement

Angad Gogna @gogna_angad

I'm the mount chilliad region

There were severe fps drops

Sometimes 30-40

Now it stays between 50-60

And fog density is increased in all games @videotech_ Also in gta saI'm the mount chilliad regionThere were severe fps dropsSometimes 30-40Now it stays between 50-60And fog density is increased in all games @videotech_ Also in gta sa I'm the mount chilliad regionThere were severe fps dropsSometimes 30-40Now it stays between 50-60And fog density is increased in all games

The most vital change that patch 1.04 brings to GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is performance improvements. Players are reporting drastic FPS increases in regions of the maps which were earlier known to decrease framerates.

This seems to have been the main focus of the latest patch, as players on all platforms have benefitted from better performance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi