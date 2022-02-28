Rockstar launches GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition patch on all platforms (PS, Xbox, PC)

Rockstar has finally released patch 1.05 for GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition across all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC). Reports have come in from console and PC users that seem to confirm this.

This comes after the latest patch arrived for the Switch on Saturday, which improved performance on the console, according to players. Rockstar fans have been anxiously awaiting this latest patch to fix all the remaining issues with the remastered games.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition receives Patch 1.05 across all platforms

The latest patch, labeled as version 1.05, is expected to fix all the persistent bugs that still remain in the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy. Most players would also expect improvements to graphics and gameplay, much like in the latest patch for the Switch edition. This patch seems to be rolling out across all platforms at the same time.

The tweet above, showcasing the title update for the game on Rockstar Games Launcher, is for the PC edition. This is because the launcher is required for all Rockstar titles on PC. The game is also getting the same title update on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The size may vary across all platforms, but the differences are expected to be minimal. Rockstar had earlier announced that GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition would be getting the latest patches this week.

The Nintendo Switch version was the first to receive patches, and they seemed to fix framerate issues and improve graphical features. Based on their patch notes, Rockstar has also improved several aspects of the gameplay across all titles.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Since the Switch version has already been patched, it's now time for the other consoles.

The game was launched with major bugs that affected the gameplay as well as the overall experience. It seemed to be a rushed project, and the launch was delayed on PC and Switch due to leftover codes in the game files. However, Rockstar soon apologized for the poor quality and promised to fix the game with patches.

Since then, several title updates have been rolled out, with the intention of ironing out all the rough edges of the remastered trilogy. Hopefully, the latest patches will finally make the game completely bug-free.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar