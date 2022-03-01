5 biggest differences between GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas

In many ways, GTA San Andreas was a major improvement over the previous game, GTA Vice City.

Both games were highly praised for their fun gameplay, legendary soundtracks, and immersive stories. Despite their similarities, there are key differences that set them apart. GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas have very distinct personalities in both setting and tone.

Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson may be criminal rulers of their respective underworlds. However, not a single player would confuse these characters with each other. This article will take a look at what makes these games so different from one another.

Biggest differences between GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas

5) Time and setting

GTA Vice City is set in 1986, which means it draws inspiration from this popular decade. Everything is bright and colorful with neon signs and loud pop music. Vice City is also influenced by real-world events of the 80s. One example is the meteoric rise of the drug industry.

By comparison, GTA San Andreas took place in 1992, with the counterculture movement in full swing. Gangster rap and grunge metal have also taken over the radio airwaves. Several events in the story are based on real life, such as the crack epidemic and Los Angeles riots.

4) Different stances between illegal substances

GTA Vice City practically embraces the use of hard drugs. Tommy Vercetti makes a lot of money from this particular industry.

Meanwhile, GTA San Andreas takes a wildly different approach. Grove Street Families has a strict policy against their usage. It was a complete 180 degree turn from the previous game.

3) CJ can date various girlfriends

Romance is not a particular skill for Tommy Vercetti. There was a planned story between him and Mercedes, but it was scrapped very quickly. GTA Vice City never really focused on Tommy's personal life.

CJ is a completely different breed altogether, since he can date various girlfriends to his advantage. They can even give him special abilities if their relationship status is good enough. GTA San Andreas players will certainly appreciate these in-game bonuses.

2) Gang warfare

GTA Vice City is the first game in the series to really focus on collecting properties and forming businesses. However, while there are gang conflicts within the game, there is no way to fully get rid of the competition.

Gang warfare has received a significant upgrade to GTA San Andreas. Players can now recruit gang members and claim rival territories for themselves. CJ can even wipe out the Ballas and Vagos entirely.

1) San Andreas has more places to explore

Vice City is a relatively small map that's separated into two islands. It can be described as a tropical setting with various beaches and mansions.

Meanwhile, the state of San Andreas is considerably more diverse. Players can visit anywhere from a foggy countryside to the vast desert landscape. In fact, this is the first game in the series to introduce the concept of a wilderness. There is a lot more to explore in this particular game.

